Matthew Broderick is known for his performances Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Disney’s The Lion King, and the live-action Inspector Gadget. — but the actor has turned down several roles throughout his career, including on HBO’s Sex and the City, which starred his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker.

On the Oct. 2 episode of SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden, Broderick revealed that he was offered parts on SATC during it six season-run. However, his schedule often got in the way. “It just never worked out,” he said. “Whenever there was a part that I could do, I couldn't do it is really all that happened.”

The Tony-winner added that he also said no to some SATC roles because they were “kind of embarrassing.” He continued, “Sometimes it was like, ‘Do you want to do two days as the premature ejaculator?’ And I'd be, you know, ‘Well, I don't know.’”

Looking back on his career with host James Corden, Broderick said he regrets not appearing on the show. “I wish that I had done it or been in it,” he admitted. “You know, that was her [Parker] thing... I loved that show and I would have been delighted to be in it, but it just never lined up right.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on the red carpet. Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

During his SiriusXM sit-down, Broderick also clarified that he wasn't offered SATC roles by his wife Parker, who also produced the show, adding that offers came in a “very professional” manner.

HBO’s Sex and the City aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, and followed the lives of four friends living and dating in New York City — Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

The SATC sequel series, And Just Like That, began airing in 2020 and saw the main cast reprise their beloved characters — with the exception of Cattrall.

Sarah & Matthew’s Relationship

The couple became an item long before Parker’s Sex and the City fame, having first met in 1991. After dating and working together for several years, they married in 1997 at New York’s Angel Orensanz Synagogue.

In October 2002, Broderick and Parker welcomed their first son, James, and in June 2009, the couple became parents to twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, via surrogate.