Netflix’s forthcoming Midnight Mass series proves that creepy islands are all the rage within horror right now (see M. Night Shyamalan’s Old). Over the last few years, the streaming service has proven its strength in the genre with The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and R.L. Stine’s epic Fear Street trilogy. The new series comes from Mike Flanagan, creator of Hill House and Bly Manor, and follows a secluded island community as they experience terrifying events after a mysterious priest arrives in town. Following production delays due to the pandemic, Midnight Mass is finally landing on Netflix in just a few weeks. Here’s everything we know about the series, including its plot, cast, trailer, and release date.

Netflix’s Midnight Mass Plot

The citizens of Crockett Island already live in a society of divided ideals, which are amplified by the arrival of two individuals, a disgraced young man named Matt Saracen (played by Zach Gilford) and a charming, mysterious priest named Father Paul (played by Hamish Linklater). However, the priest’s visit coincidentally brings inexplicable and supernatural events to the island, which prompts a “renewed religious fervor” amongst its people, per Netflix. But soon, the islanders learn that such miracles may come at a price.

In a letter shared via Netflix, Flanagan admits that “Midnight Mass is [his] favorite project” of his career thus far. “As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it’s not hard to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core,” he wrote. “There is darkness at work on Crockett Island. Some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn’t hard to see in our own world, unfortunately.”

The series’ creator, director, and executive producer continued, “But this show is about something else as well... faith itself. One of the greatest mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light — and hope — we sing. I hope you enjoy our song.”

Netflix’s Midnight Mass Cast

In addition to Gilford (Friday Night Lights) and Linklater (Legion), Midnight Mass stars Flanagan’s wife and frequent collaborator Kate Siegel as Erin Greene. She’s previously appeared in several of Flanagan’s projects, including Hill House, Bly Manor, Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, and Hush, which she also co-wrote.

The series also features actors Rahul Abburi as Ali Hassan, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep), Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish (The X-Files) as Dr. Sarah Gunning, Rahul Kohli (Bly Manor) as Sheriff Hassan, Kristin Lehman (Motive), Robert Longstreet as Joe Collie, Igby Rigney as Warren Flynn, Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Henry Thomas (Hill House, Bly Manor), Louis Moffat as Ooker, and Michael Trucco (How I Met Your Mother).

Netflix’s Midnight Mass Trailer

While an official trailer is expected to drop soon, Netflix released the teaser trailer for Midnight Mass on Aug. 9.

Netflix’s Midnight Mass Release Date

When Midnight Mass was announced back in July 2019, production was set to begin in March 2020, but Flanagan tweeted on March 13 that it’d been temporarily shut down due to the pandemic. On Aug. 18, 2020, the series’ creator tweeted that filming had restarted, and it reportedly ended on Dec. 15, 2020.

Along with the trailer’s release, Netflix announced on Aug. 9 that all seven episodes of Midnight Mass will hit the streaming service on Sept. 24, 2021.