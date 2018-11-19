13 Shows & Movies Like The Haunting Of Bly Manor You Can Stream Right Now

It’s been two years since The Haunting Of Hill House terrorized Netflix viewers, and creator Mike Flanagan has returned to frighten fans once again with the horror anthology series' second season, The Haunting of Bly Manor. If, after marathoning the new installment, you don't want to wait another two years for more scares, there are a slew of shows and movies like The Haunting Of Bly Manor you can stream during spooky season. Just lock the doors, turn off the lights, check under the bed, and start screaming. I mean, streaming.

Though he’s been around for less than a decade, Flanagan has already cemented himself as a master of horror with a prodigious resumé. Aside from Hill House and Bly Manor, he has directed eight feature films, including two Stephen King adaptations, and has another Netflix series coming up: Midnight Mass, top-lined by recurring Haunting star (and Flanagan’s real-life wife) Kate Siegel.

Midnight Mass likely won’t be out until sometime in 2021, but there are plenty of other horror movies and TV shows to keep you up at night in the meantime, from Flanagan and otherwise. Here are an unlucky 13 titles you can stream right now… if you dare.

1 The Haunting Season 1 of Flanagan’s The Haunting series is based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel The Haunting Of Hill House, which also served as the inspiration for this 1999 movie starring Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Owen Wilson, and Lili Taylor. This time, the saga of the Crain family involves an insomniac, a shady doctor, and a fear study gone horribly wrong… Streaming on: CBS All Access, HBO Max, Amazon Prime

2 Oculus Grown children return to their family home, where something terrible happened to their mother when they were younger, to grapple with the traumatic legacy that continues to haunt them. Yes, that describes Hill House, but it’s also the plot of Oculus, which in many ways feels like a trial run for the show. It's also just as terrifying: the haunted mirror at the film’s center leaves both the characters and the audience constantly questioning the reality of what they’re seeing. Streaming on: Hulu

3 Hush Before appearing in Hill House and Bly Manor, Kate Siegel co-wrote and starred in this film directed by her husband. Hush takes the tried-and-true home invasion genre and adds an extra layer of tension: the woman being terrorized in her home by a masked intruder is also deaf. How do you survive when you can’t even hear the things that go bump in the night? Streaming on: Netflix

4 Before I Wake In another of Flanagan’s feature films, Jacob Tremblay (Room) stars as a young boy whose foster parents (played by Kate Bosworth and Thomas Jane) are amazed to discover that his dreams — and nightmares — literally become reality. Full of imagery both beautiful and haunting, and with an emotional core that fans will recognize from Flanagan’s other work, Before I Wake is an underrated but must-see entry in his filmography. Streaming on: Netflix

5 Gerald's Game How do you make a horror movie scary when your protagonist is handcuffed to a bed the entire time? That’s the challenge Flanagan set for himself with this adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name, starring future Hill House star Carla Gugino. Streaming on: Netflix

6 Doctor Sleep It takes a bold filmmaker to make a sequel to one of the most beloved films of all time. But Flanagan’s most recent film, based on Stephen King’s follow-up to The Shining, successfully paid tribute to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 classic while creating a terrifying vision all its own. Ewan McGregor stars as the traumatized, grown-up version of The Shining’s young Danny Torrance, engaged in a violent struggle with a psychic vampire played by Rebecca Ferguson. Streaming on: HBO Max

7 In The Tall Grass If you enjoyed Flanagan’s two forays into Stephen King’s canon, you’ll also enjoy this Netflix movie adapted from the 2012 novella King wrote alongside his son, fellow horror author Joe Hill. Director Vincenzo Natali (Cube) does for fields what Jaws did for the ocean (yes really), as a cast led by Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring) find themselves unable to escape the titular grass — and whatever supernatural force lurks within its gently swaying stalks. Streaming on: Netflix

8 The Outsider Continue your Stephen King mini-marathon with this recent HBO limited series adapted from King’s 2018 novel of the same name. It stars Jason Bateman as a man accused of a gruesome crime. The evidence against him is irrefutable, but so is the evidence that he was hundreds of miles away when the crime was committed. Surely a man can’t be in two places at once… right? The answer to that question will lead you in increasingly unexpected — and increasingly frightening — directions. Streaming on: Netflix

9 I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House If touring the ghost-infested halls of Bly Manor leave you craving another haunted house movie, look no further than this Netflix original film. Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials) stars as a live-in nurse who moves into a creepy house to care for an elderly, ailing horror author. Likening it to the work of The Haunting Of Hill House author Shirley Jackson, the Village Voice raved that the film is “the most atmospherically faithful adaptation ever of a Jackson book that never existed.” Streaming on: Netflix

10 The Others If you’ve somehow never seen this classic haunted house movie starring Nicole Kidman, there’s no better time than after you’ve finished Bly Manor. Creaking hallways, foggy cemeteries, creepy children, unsettled spirits… The Others has everything you could possibly want from the genre — including one of the most famous twist endings in cinematic history.

11 The Invisible Man With both Hill House and Bly Manor, Flanagan has taken classic genre texts and gleaned fresh inspiration from their well-worn stories, crafting surprising new takes rather than slavishly faithful adaptations. If you like that approach, then you shouldn’t miss this year’s unexpected take on H.G. Wells’ The Invisible Man, which turns a sci-fi classic into a nail-biting thriller featuring a terrifyingly committed performance from star Elisabeth Moss. Streaming on: HBO Max

12 Hereditary Some of the best horror stories are about trauma and the scars it leaves behind emotionally, physically, and metaphysically. If that’s your thing, there are few more traumatic horror films in recent memory than the feature film debut of Ari Aster (Midsommar). Toni Collette plays a grieving woman haunted by an ominous presence after the death of her mother… but is she haunted by a demon, or just haunted by grief? Is there a difference? Streaming on: Amazon Prime