Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In January

The new year tends to elicit mixed feelings — optimism and nostalgia; looking back while looking forward. Luckily, this January, Netflix is ushering in the year with exciting spinoffs of beloved franchises for that perfect blend of old and new. Red and Kitty Forman (played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) of That ’70s Show return to shepherd a new generation of vacationing teens in That ’90s Show. Set in 1995, the now-grandparents to Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, will be joined by a new gang — as well as cameos from several original cast members.

For those needing a dose of reality TV, Bling Empire’s spinoff Bling Empire: New York introduces a new gang of wealthy and glamorous Asian Americans ready to stir up the drama in a different zip code. Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum Dorothy Wang, who fans briefly met in Season 2 of the original, will be part of the NYC cast.

Towards the end of the month, Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is finally telling her own story in Pamela: A Love Story. In the Ryan White-directed documentary, she’ll also be touching on her romances, which made waves again this year. If you’re feeling even more nostalgic, some cult favorite classics are also making their way to the streamer including Forrest Gump, Begin Again, and Grease. There’s also a selection of Tom Cruise films coming to Netflix including Jerry Maguire, Top Gun, and Minority Report.

January will also see the streamer bid goodbye to some titles including the comedy She’s Funny That Way, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, and Owen Wilson. For fans of Netflix’s macabre Addams Family spinoff Wednesday, now is the time to get your fill of the original films as Addams Family Values, the sequel to the original movie, also leaves the platform next month.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2023.

What’s Coming To Netflix In January 2023

Jan. 1

Kaleidoscope

Lady Voyeur

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ‘Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

Jan. 4

How I Became a Gangster

The Kings of the World

The Lying Life of Adults

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

Jan. 5

Courtesy of Netflix

Copenhagen Cowboy

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2

Woman of the Dead

Jan. 6

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

The Pale Blue Eye

Pressure Cooker

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2

The Walking Dead: Season 11

Jan. 9

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Jan. 10

Andrew Santino: Cheesburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Jan. 11

Noise

Sexify: Season 2

Jan. 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2

Jan. 13

Break Point

Dog Gone

Sky Rojo: Season 3

Suzan & Freek

Trial by Fire

Jan. 17

The Devil to Pay

Jan. 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Khallat+

The Pez Outlaw

That ’90s Show

Women at War

Jan. 20

Courtesy of Netflix

Bake Squad: Season 2

Bling Empire: New York

Fauda: Season 4

Mission Majnu

The Real World: Season 28

Represent

Sahmaran

Shanty Town

Jan. 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

Jan. 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

Jan. 25

Against the Ropes

Begin Again

Jan. 26

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10

Jan. 27

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2

Lockwood & Co.

The Snow Girl

You People

Jan. 30

Princess Power

Jan. 31

Courtesy of Netflix

Cunk On Earth

Pamela, a love story

What’s Leaving Netflix In January 2023

Jan. 6

Bulletproof 2

Jan. 8

L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2

Jan. 12

CHIPS

Jan. 15

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Yummy Mummies: Season 1

Jan. 26

Z Nation: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 29

She's Funny That Way

Jan. 31