Streaming
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In January
The new year marks the return of That ’70s Show icons Kitty and Red.
The new year tends to elicit mixed feelings — optimism and nostalgia; looking back while looking forward. Luckily, this January, Netflix is ushering in the year with exciting spinoffs of beloved franchises for that perfect blend of old and new. Red and Kitty Forman (played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) of That ’70s Show return to shepherd a new generation of vacationing teens in That ’90s Show. Set in 1995, the now-grandparents to Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, will be joined by a new gang — as well as cameos from several original cast members.
For those needing a dose of reality TV, Bling Empire’s spinoff Bling Empire: New York introduces a new gang of wealthy and glamorous Asian Americans ready to stir up the drama in a different zip code. Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum Dorothy Wang, who fans briefly met in Season 2 of the original, will be part of the NYC cast.
Towards the end of the month, Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is finally telling her own story in Pamela: A Love Story. In the Ryan White-directed documentary, she’ll also be touching on her romances, which made waves again this year. If you’re feeling even more nostalgic, some cult favorite classics are also making their way to the streamer including Forrest Gump, Begin Again, and Grease. There’s also a selection of Tom Cruise films coming to Netflix including Jerry Maguire, Top Gun, and Minority Report.
January will also see the streamer bid goodbye to some titles including the comedy She’s Funny That Way, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, and Owen Wilson. For fans of Netflix’s macabre Addams Family spinoff Wednesday, now is the time to get your fill of the original films as Addams Family Values, the sequel to the original movie, also leaves the platform next month.
Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2023.
What’s Coming To Netflix In January 2023
Jan. 1
- Kaleidoscope
- Lady Voyeur
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 2
- The Aviator
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Blue Streak
- Brokeback Mountain
- The ‘Burbs
- Closer
- The Conjuring
- Daddy Day Care
- Fletch
- Forrest Gump
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Grease
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jerry Maguire
- King Kong
- Leap Year
- Life
- Minority Report
- National Security
- New Amsterdam: Season 1
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Old Enough!: Season 2
- Parenthood
- Reservoir Dogs
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Road to Perdition
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- Survivor: Season 18
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- This Is 40
- Top Gun
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Twins
Jan. 4
- How I Became a Gangster
- The Kings of the World
- The Lying Life of Adults
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street
Jan. 5
- Copenhagen Cowboy
- Ginny & Georgia: Season 2
- Woman of the Dead
Jan. 6
- Love Island USA: Season 2
- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Pressure Cooker
- The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2
- The Walking Dead: Season 11
Jan. 9
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Jan. 10
- Andrew Santino: Cheesburger
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
Jan. 11
- Noise
- Sexify: Season 2
Jan. 12
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2
Jan. 13
- Break Point
- Dog Gone
- Sky Rojo: Season 3
- Suzan & Freek
- Trial by Fire
Jan. 17
- The Devil to Pay
Jan. 19
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
- Khallat+
- The Pez Outlaw
- That ’90s Show
- Women at War
Jan. 20
- Bake Squad: Season 2
- Bling Empire: New York
- Fauda: Season 4
- Mission Majnu
- The Real World: Season 28
- Represent
- Sahmaran
- Shanty Town
Jan. 23
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Narvik
Jan. 24
- Little Angel: Volume 2
Jan. 25
- Against the Ropes
- Begin Again
Jan. 26
- Daniel Spellbound: Season 2
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10
Jan. 27
- Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2
- Lockwood & Co.
- The Snow Girl
- You People
Jan. 30
- Princess Power
Jan. 31
- Cunk On Earth
- Pamela, a love story
What’s Leaving Netflix In January 2023
Jan. 6
- Bulletproof 2
Jan. 8
- L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2
Jan. 12
- CHIPS
Jan. 15
- Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
- Yummy Mummies: Season 1
Jan. 26
- Z Nation: Seasons 1-5
Jan. 29
- She's Funny That Way
Jan. 31
- Addams Family Values
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Love Jacked
- Newness
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- The Borgias: Seasons 1-3