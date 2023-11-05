On Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, Olivia Lewis and Kylee Russell’s friendship started in treacherous territory. Despite having already moved past the summer’s first love triangle (with Will Urena), the drama is continuing to play out on the ABC reality series. Now, even though filming wrapped in June, the feud still appears to be ongoing and even spilled into a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter).

The latest drama kicked off with BiP’s Nov. 2 episode when Kylee played matchmaker for Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock — despite Olivia being coupled with the latter. That led Olivia to spot a common denominator.

“Will shows interest in me and kisses me Kylee messes it up once she catches wind. John Henry shows interest in me and we are together Kylee encourages Kat to mess it up,” Olivia tweeted on Nov. 2, adding, “Anyone else sensing a pattern??”

Kylee Claps Back

Within minutes, Kylee replied, “I owe you nothing, I’m loyal to my actual friends. Have a great night :).” The dust-up continued when Olivia fired back, “Is that why you just called me twice? To tell me that? Or was it gonna be the fake pageant voice where you pretend that’s not what really went down….?”

Kylee’s response? “I wasn’t calling to explain myself.... I was calling to tell you to get my name out of your mouth. Instead you’re trolling Twitter and refuse to answer my phone calls.”

Aven Enters The Chat

In the interim, Aven Jones, aka Kylee’s current BiP match, reportedly entered the fray on Nov. 2, too. Though Aven’s X account is set to private, the Ashley’s Bachelor Newsletter Substack posted screenshots of him also taking aim at Olivia.

Making light of the fact that former Bachelor Zach Shallcross sent Olivia home during his season’s first rose ceremony, Aven wrote, “Give a night one elimination some meaningless screen time and they start to think they can just say anything.” (The former Bachelorette contestant also reportedly lamented his “not being shown at all on BIP,” the same night.)

After Olivia called his insult “tired” and added that she didn’t know “you had to make it past night one to call a spade a spade,” Aven clapped back, “You’re literally blaming someone else for your own self inflicted failed relationships.”

The war of words seemed to end there, but it’s unclear if it continued offline or will resume at a later date.