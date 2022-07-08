Watch Olivia Rodrigo & Natalie Imbruglia Perform An Absolute ’90s Classic

Pop-rock sensation Olivia Rodrigo, 19, has created waves of nostalgia for fans on her Sour tour, delivering an impressive list of featured guests. During her main-stage Glastonbury set, she brought out British musician Lily Allen. And to fans’ surprise and joy, Rodrigo welcomed Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia to share the stage with her in London. Together, the pair belted out Imbruglia’s 1997 hit “Torn,” which Rodrigo had performed solo, earlier in the week.

Whilst millennials (plus some Gen Zs) will remember the iconic song with Imbruglia’s vocals — and the apartment break-up themed music video — it is in fact a rework of the original. Per Rolling Stone, “Torn” was first recorded by Danish singer Lis Sørensen in 1993. Then, the Los Angeles songwriters alt-rock band Ednaswap launched their own version in 1994, with Norwegian singer Trine Rein releasing a cover in 1996. But it’s Imbruglia’s catchy, impossible-to-forget version that most of us recognise.

Imbruglia follows in the footsteps of Avril Lavigne, who performed her hit song “Complicated,” alongside Rodrigo in Toronto, Canada. The teen star also previously collaborated with Alanis Morissette, singing a rendition of her legendary hit “You Outta Know.” And Rodrigo looked the picture of happiness when she and Allen belted out the latter’s 2009 song “F*** You,” in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.