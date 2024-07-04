Following the streaming success of Selling Sunset, Selling the OC, and Buying Beverly Hills, Netflix debuted its latest real estate reality show on June 28, Owning Manhattan.

The series follows the self-titled Ryan Serhant brokerage as they attempt to sell some of the most luxurious homes New York City has to offer.

In the Season 1 finale, the brokerage rented one of Chelsea’s most expensive condos, The Jardim Penthouse, to rapper Bad Bunny for $150,000 a month, but fans might now be wondering if they ever managed to sell the 4,552 square foot apartment.

Designed by Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld, the penthouse boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 4,600 square feet of outdoor space across four terraces, which includes a rooftop pool with Hudson River views.

According to the official Jardim Penthouse website, the “one-of-a-kind masterpiece” condo, as it’s described, is still on the market and currently listed at $19,950,000.

This isn’t the only major property featured on Netflix’s Owning Manhattan. In Season 1, the Serhant firm was also challenged with selling the penthouse unit of Central Park Tower, the tallest residential building in the world,

Netflix

Sitting 1,500 feet above 57th Street, dubbed Billionaires’ Row, the Central Park Tower penthouse has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and stunning views of the Big Apple and beyond.

Serhant wanted to sell the luxury apartment for $250 million. However, the penthouse is still on the market and is now listed at a smaller figure for a very specific reason.

As mentioned, Owning Manhattan is the latest real estate show to storm up Netflix’s streaming charts. However, fans may already be familiar with Serhant, the famed broker at the show's helm.

He previously starred on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York for nine seasons (2012 - 2021) and made guest appearances on The Real Housewives of New York City, the Los Angeles edition of Million Dollar Listing, and played himself on And Just Like That..., Season 2.

In 2018, Serhant landed his own series on Bravo, Sell It Like Serhant. However, Owning Manhattan is the first to center on his own company.