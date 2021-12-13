Major spoilers ahead for And Just Like That... As if Peloton’s defensive PR statement wasn’t enough, the exercise company has recruited Mr. Big himself for a new commercial responding to HBO’s controversial use of one of its bikes in the first episode of And Just Like That... In case you haven’t seen the Dec. 9 premiere episodes of the highly-anticipated Sex and the City spinoff, the new series saw Mr. Big (Chris Noth) shockingly die of a heart attack following his 1,000th Peloton ride. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) began her grieving process onscreen, the company’s stock began to drop, and Peloton went into full damage-control mode. Then, as Bustle predicted, known Peloton spoofer and fast advertising mogul Ryan Reynolds stepped in with his MNTN marketing team to produce an ad featuring Big and real-life instructor Jess King.

In the episode, Big skips out on accompanying Carrie to an event hosted by Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in favor of his milestone Peloton ride, during which fictional instructor Allegra (King) planned to give him a direct shout-out. Following Big’s death, which went down as Carrie failed to call 911, preventative cardiologist and Peloton health and wellness advisory council member Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum addressed concerned riders as well as dedicated viewers of the HBO show in a statement issued to the Los Angeles Times. “I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” she said on Dec. 10. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

However, viewers couldn’t help but wonder if Peloton knew about the plot twist ahead of time, especially since King works for the company and appeared in the episode. In a statement delivered to BuzzFeed News, spokesperson Denise Kelly said Peloton approved King’s appearance but didn’t know the storyline details. “HBO procured the Peloton Bike on their own. Peloton was aware that a Bike would be used in the episode and that [King] would be portraying a fictional Peloton instructor,” she told the publication. “Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance.”

Before fans could even find out what happens in Episode 3, which premieres Dec. 16, Peloton fast-tracked a new commercial starring Noth and King — with help from Reynolds and his MNTN marketing team, which notably made last year’s viral Aviation gin advertisement starring the Peloton Wife.

The clip, released Dec. 12, finds Noth and King toasting to “new beginnings” before he proposes taking another bike ride, as “life’s too short not to.” It seems as though the commercial is suggesting Big faked his death to begin a relationship with King, though it’s unclear if they’re playing characters or themselves in the ad. Then, the camera zooms out to show two Peloton bikes next to each other as Reynolds says in a voice-over: “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels. He’s alive.”

After confusing And Just Like That... fans with the video, Peloton’s social media team figured a good next step was to casually shame their followers to exercise. “If we can put that spot together in 48 hours, you can do your workout today,” wrote the company in a tweet, which King also posted to her Instagram account. Touché, but also, was this all really necessary?