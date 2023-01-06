Prince Harry Consumed “Mushroom Chocolates” & Tequila At Courteney Cox's House

The first details from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare have been leaked, and they hint that the former royal’s book will be pretty juicy. Ahead of the Jan. 10 publication date, passages were released online, including one that recounts some of his partying days with none other than Friends star Courteney Cox.

In details from the memoir shared by Us Weekly, Prince Harry reveals that he and a few friends stayed at Cox’s Los Angeles home while she was traveling (the timing of the stay is unspecified). Describing himself as a “Friends fanatic,” Prince Harry found the “idea of crashing at Monica’s highly appealing. And amusing.” Cox later showed up, which made Harry “very confused” and scared that they’d be asked to leave. But Cox surprised them all, insisting that there was “plenty of room” for everyone — and enough party goods as well.

Cox in 2022. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry admits to consuming some liquid courage before confessing his crush on Cox to the actor. “I was still confused because … she was Monica. And I was a Chandler,” Harry wrote. “I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?” Harry revealed that he drank at least three or four tequila drinks at the party before seeing something else at the party.

After spotting “Batman from the LEGO Movie” near the fridge (an actor whose name was not revealed), the former Duke of Sussex saw “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates.” “My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” he recalled.

Prince Harry wrote about how the drugs affected his state of mind, detailing that he hallucinated the bathroom trash can grew a head at one point. “I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin. I laughed,” he wrote in Spare. Unfortunately, his friend didn’t have as enjoyable of a trip: he mistook his own puffer jacket for a dragon and panicked alone in the bathroom. “My delightful trip had been his hell. How unfortunate. How interesting,” he recalled.

Elsewhere in the book, he appears to admit to using cocaine, something he had previously denied. “Of course … I had been doing cocaine around this time,” he said. “At someone’s country house, during a shooting weekend, I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since.” He clarified that he didn’t necessarily enjoy the experience, adding, “it wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal.”

It’s not the first time Prince Harry has gotten candid about his past drug use and the topic seems to be a fixture of his Spare press tour, so there’s likely even more where this came from.