James, Inez, and Betty Reynolds are now certified Swifties. On Nov. 8, Ryan Reynolds opened up about the relationship that his and wife Blake Lively’s children share with their close friend Taylor Swift, revealing on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that they didn’t realize how famous Swift actually was at first. “I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family,” he explained. “And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.’”

Now that 7-year-old James, 6-year-old Inez, and 3-year-old Betty know just how big of a deal Swift’s music is, they celebrate it every chance they get. For the release of Swift’s new album Midnights, Reynolds and Lively threw a dance party for their daughters right after the interview. “That’s a religion in our house, they are extremely excited,” he said. “We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included. My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea.”

While Reynolds and Lively’s kids weren’t aware of Swift’s true impact until recently, being a Swiftie was practically in their blood. James makes an appearance on Swift’s 2017 album Reputation as the baby voice heard on the intro of “Gorgeous” and is even credited in the album booklet. Naturally, when the parents saw Swift perform the song live and heard James’ voice, they freaked out. “We were very embarrassing,” Lively told Good Morning America. “This is the true, unfiltered version of our terrible stage-parent pride.”

In 2020, James made yet another appearance in Swift’s music, this time joined by her sisters Inez and Betty, after their names were used as characters on her 2020 album Folklore. In fact, the world only found out that Reynolds and Lively’s third child was named Betty nearly a year after she was born after Swift used it alongside James and Inez on the song “Betty.”

Because of this subtle announcement, many Swifties thought that the singer also revealed the name of Lively and Reynolds’ upcoming fourth child on Midnights, after she used the name Daisy May on “You’re on Your Own, Kid.” However, as Reynolds told Today on Nov. 7, the couple never finds out the sex of their child before they’re born, so it’s not likely that they’ve landed on a name yet. That said, he would like another daughter, so there’s always a chance it winds up coming true.