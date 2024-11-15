After Taylor Swift hinted she is the godmother to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ three daughters earlier this year, the Deadpool star has finally confirmed the singer’s special role in their family.

Speaking recently with Deadline, the actor was asked about a caption Swift posted on her Instagram Stories in July, in which she jokingly referred to Reynolds as “my godkids’ sperm donor” while promoting his movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

“I'm going to need that on my gravestone, actually,” the actor said of the post, before confirming, “Yeah, that is kind of it. She is the godparent to my daughters.” He continued, “That was very sweet. Not just sweet, that was, like, you could probably quantify a box office based on Taylor just doing something like that.”

Reynolds and Lively, who tied the knot in 2012, share four children together: daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, and a son, Olin, who they welcomed in February 2023.

Swift’s role as godmother comes as no surprise given her long-standing friendship with Lively and Reynolds — both of whom supported the “Cruel Summer” songstress multiple times on her global Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift’s Eras Tour Shoutout

Lively and her three daughters attended the singer’s Eras Tour show in Madrid, Spain in May, and were spotted dancing to 2014’s “Shake it Off.” Swift also gave an onstage shoutout to the girls during the concert. “I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty,” she told the audience, referring to her song “Betty,” named after Lively’s daughter.

Reynolds joined his wife and daughters at a second Madrid Eras Tour show the following day. In a fan video posted on Instagram, the actor and Lively were seen sharing a kiss in a VIP section, as their kids sang along to the 2019 hit “Lover.”

Before announcing the name of their son, Olin, Reynolds also joked in an interview on TODAY that Swift had chosen his and Lively’s fourth baby name.

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting,” he told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “She’s a prolific writer — I mean, what are we doing here?” he added, joking that Swift should hurry up and choose a name.