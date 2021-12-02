Sam Asghari Wishes A Happy Birthday To His “Wife” Britney Spears

It’s Britney Spears’ birthday and the pop icon has a lot to celebrate. In addition to recently being freed from her 13-year-long conservatorship, the “Toxic” singer got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in September. Two months later, however, it seems they may already be more than fiancés. According to a birthday post shared by the 27-year-old actor and model, the happy couple may have already walked down the aisle.

“I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world ❤️,” Asghari wrote alongside two photos of him and his pop star fiancée in honor of her 40th birthday. “Everyday is your birthday my queen 👑 Happy 1st birthday to my wife 🥳 #dec2nd @britneyspears.”

If the word “wife” is throwing you off, you’re not alone. Several fans asked for clarification on the couple’s marital status in the comments. “Wife????” Instagram user @britrey asked. An account with the handle @barbie.0524 was also caught off guard. “Wife??? When???” they wrote. “Congratulations!!!” But before you get too excited, you should know that Spears and Asghari haven’t tied the knot. At least not yet.

Ahead of Spears’ birthday, she shared the same photos on her Instagram and very clearly referred to Asghari her fiancé in the caption. “Oh the precious joy today !!!” she wrote. “Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away.” Although she didn’t reveal where they are headed, she did express gratitude for being able to leave the country after being trapped in a legal agreement that gave her father control over every aspect of her life for more than a decade.

Judge Brenda Penny officially terminated Spears’ conservatorship in a court hearing on Nov. 12, per The New York Times. “The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” she declared in court. The decision not only gave Spears the freedom to get married, have children, and make other personal choices, but it also gave her control over her finances for the first time in years.

Minutes after the hearing, Spears took to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate her victory by sharing a video of fans celebrating outside of the courthouse. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!!” she wrote. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney.” Later that day, she returned to social media to share a selfie in a bright yellow dress to reflect her joy. “I can’t freaking believe it !!!!” she wrote.

The “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer and her fans weren’t the only ones celebrating; Asghari was too. Next to an image of the word “Freedom,” he wrote that “history was made” and “Britney is free.” Spears and Asghari dated for five years before the model popped the question. The Princess of Pop showed off her custom diamond ring in an Instagram video on Sept. 12. “I can’t f*cking believe it!!!!!” she captioned the post.

Asghari revealed their engagement with a kissing photo, captioned with king and queen emojis. A few weeks later, he addressed those who wanted to know if he and Spears — whose net worth is valued at $60 million — plan on getting a prenup. “Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Of course we’re getting an iron-clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”