Selena Gomez Reacts To TikTok Users Who Say She Shaded Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez recently opened up about how she hasn’t used the Internet in four years — and on May 10, she seemed to receive a pretty good reminder of why. After her team posted a skincare TikTok video on her account (she makes content, but her team handles posting on social media), users suggested she might have been shading her ex-boyfriend’s wife Hailey Bieber. One TikTok commenter suggested that Gomez was “rolling her eyes to @rhode by hailey bieber,” referencing Bieber’s new beauty brand. “Wait ... is she trynna to make fun of you know who,” wrote another. But Gomez doesn’t even talk during the video — she’s simply going through her routine, set to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” So why did users think the video might be a nod to Bieber?

As it turns out, hours before Gomez’s video, Bieber posted a two-part GRWM (Get Ready With Me) on TikTok while she was in Chicago for husband Justin Bieber’s Justice Tour. But besides the basic premise being the same for the women’s respective videos, they’re not very similar. Still, once Gomez heard about the claims, she responded to them directly: “This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” she wrote on TikTok. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

Bieber was also teased in her video’s comments, where one user told her to “try the Rare blush,” referencing Gomez’s beauty line.

The drama (or lack thereof) comes one month after Bieber asked TikTok trolls to “be miserable somewhere else,” ostensibly in regard to Jelena fans in her comments. This isn’t the first time social media users have called out perceived tension between the women — after the 2021 Met Gala, one TikTok user suggested that Bieber had been brought to tears after the crowd chanted “Selena!” at her while walking the red carpet with her husband.