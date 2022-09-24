A Familiar Sex Education Star Just Got A Major Role In Fantasy Teen Drama Silver

Break-out stars of Netflix’s much-loved teen drama Sex Education are being snapped up left, right, and centre. And Chaneil Kular is the latest actor to be moving into the world of film. Best known for his portrayal of Moordale’s popular, cutting put-down champion Anwar Bakshi on the show, Birmingham actor Kular’s next role will be a little different. The actor is set to appear in the forthcoming film adaptation of Kerstin Gier’s The Silver Trilogy fantasy novels. Elsewhere, Sex Education’s Simone Ashley has branched out into Bridgerton, whilst Ncuti Gatwa is set to play the next Doctor Who. Gatwa also stars in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film alongside Emma Mackey and Connor Swindells. Clearly there’s something in the water on the irreverent comedy given its hugely talented cast. And so, here’s everything we know so far about Silver.

Silver Plot

As reported by Deadline, Silver (currently a working title) will closely mirror the events covered in Gier’s original books, telling the story of 17-year-old Liv as she moves to London and accidentally uncovers the mysterious world of lucid dreaming. As she gets to know a group of boys from her brand new school, Liv gradually start to see her new classmates in dreams. But “what's really scaring Liv is that the dream boys seem to know things about her in real life,” reads the blurb of the trilogy’s first instalment Dream A Little Dream. “Things they couldn't possibly know — unless they actually are in her dreams? Luckily, Liv never could resist a good mystery, and all four of those boys are pretty cute...”

Silver Cast

Heading up the cast, Australian-Austrian actor Jana McKinnon (We Children of Bahnhof Zoo) will play Liv, whilst German director and actor Nicolette Krebitz will play her mother Ann. Irish newcomer Rhys Mannion plays Liv’s love interest Henry, and Sex Education’s Kular portrays Henry’s friend Arthur. The quartet of dreamers is completed by Grayson and Jasper, played by Théo Augier and Efeosa Afolabi, respectively.Riva Krymalowski (When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit) also appears as Liv’s little sister Mia, with Josephine Blazier and Samirah Breuer rounding out the cast as Anabel and Persephone.

Silver Release Date

Though there’s no concrete release date just yet, the film is slated for release on Amazon’s Prime Video in 2023, and is about to begin filming in London and Dublin. The production will be filmed in both German and English, as the original trilogy of books that inspired Silver were written in German before being translated into English by Andrea Bell.