Sophie Turner Let The Jonas Brothers Know What She Really Thought Of Their Purity Rings

Longtime fans of the Jonas Brothers will recall a time when the band wore purity rings, which were intended to show their commitment to abstaining from sex until marriage. But if you ever wondered if they kept that promise, you’re not alone. In the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 23, Sophie Turner called out her husband, Joe Jonas, for ever wearing the ring in the first place.

“Let’s talk about the purity rings,” Turner said in the comedy special before explaining what purity rings symbolize. “The Jonas Brothers, they all had them,” she continued. “Like, I know this is a roast, and you all think I should be going after them, but I think we need to set the record straight here.” The Game of Thrones star went on to explain why the rings “weren’t a good” idea before heading straight for the punchline.

“As a gesture, they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame,” Turner said of the rings. “But remember—this was about more than a gesture: This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example. Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”

The 25-year-old actor went on to compare Joe Jonas’ purity ring to a “modern-day Cinderella” story. “I mean, Joe tried to find a match for his purity rings a few times, but finally, the finger fit me,” she quipped. “It was also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney.” Later, Turner roasted his acting career, explaining that while Americans call the Camp Rock sequel “Camp Rock 2,” the British simply call it “a load of sh*t.”

Turner wasn’t the only wife of a Jonas Brother to take the stage; Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas roasted their husbands as well. The Quantico actor teased that she and Nick are “expecting... to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow.” Danielle, for her part, lost her voice but wrote on cardboard that she at least has a voice to lose, “unlike Kevin who *sings* *backup* *vocals*.”

Sophie, Priyanka, and Danielle weren’t the only ones who participated. The special, which was hosted by Keenan Thompson, also featured Pete Davidson, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. And much like the JoBros’ wives, no one held back.