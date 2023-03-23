Taylor Swift is using her Eras Tour for more than just revisiting all of her 10 studio albums across a mammoth 44-song setlist. The singer appears to be using her touring powers for good by donating to food banks at every stop on her 20-city, 52-show trek. Before the tour’s long-awaited opening night on March 17 at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, Swift made a surprise donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network, according to the organization’s vice president Terri Shoemaker.

“It’s not every day that you get a call from someone who works for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real,” Shoemaker told AZ Central, adding that she was told Swift plans to continue “making a positive impact” in communities across the U.S. where she’s performing. It seems that Swift is already making good on that promise.

Ahead of her Las Vegas shows on March 24 and 25, the Vegas-based Three Square Food Bank, which helps families at risk of hunger, shared on Instagram that Swift made a “generous” donation without specifying the amount. ⁣”We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling grateful on this day, March 22!” they captioned the post, nodding to the singer’s hit song “22.” “@TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger. Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community.”

Swift has not commented on these donations herself, as custom when it comes to her philanthropic efforts. Over the years, the 12-time Grammy winner has made donations of all sizes to various causes and people. In March 2020, she sent $3,000 in donations to some fans who had lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic, with those fans opening up about Swift’s messages and generosity on Twitter. Later that year, she helped a British university student afford her first year of tuition by donating 23,000 pounds to her fundraising effort.

Swift’s philanthropic spirit has also spread to her fanbase on multiple occasions. Her 2019 single “You Need to Calm Down,” which name-checks GLAAD and was used to advocate for the Equality Act, sparked a huge influx of donations to the LGBTQ+ organization from fans. Many Swifties even donated 13 dollars in honor of her lucky number, and Swift reportedly made a generous donation as well. Now that’s truly using your power for good.