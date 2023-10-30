Over a decade ago, Taylor Swift penned a song with 14-time Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren during the writing sessions for 1989. Somehow, it didn’t make the album. But finally, on Oct. 27, “Say Don’t Go” saw the light of day on 1989 (Taylor’s Version) as a “From the Vault” track.

After fans gushed over the banger, Swift made a sweet gesture to her collaborator.

A “Classy Gesture”

Following the album’s release, Warren received a bouquet of flowers from Swift for her contributions to 1989 (TV), and she promptly shared a picture of the gift on X (formerly Twitter).

“Just got this from @taylorswift13, not the cat I already had that,” she quipped. (In a reply, she said the cat’s name was Rabbit.) “If U want to know why she is the biggest artist on the planet, this kind of kind and classy gesture is one more reason why.”

In the note, Swift said that it was “a dream come true” to write with Warren. “I hope you love ‘Say Don’t Go’ as much as I do!!” she wrote. “Sending the biggest hug to you! Love, Taylor.”

Diane Warren’s cat Rabbit sitting behind the bouquet of flowers sent by Taylor Swift. X / Diane Warren

Warren has been basking in the success of “Say Don’t Go” since the song’s release, even pointing out how Billboard named it their favorite 1989 (TV) vault track. “It’s my favorite too,” she said, with a goofy-face emoji.

Warren (Usually) Works Alone

She opened up about the songwriting process in an interview with the Daily Mail, saying she usually writes alone but made an exception for Swift, and praised her work ethic.

“She was great to work with, it was an amazing collaboration,” she said. “I was so impressed by her because I’m a workaholic. I showed up on New Year’s Day to work on it, and she showed up too!”

In a separate chat with Rolling Stone, she admitted to wondering why “Say Don’t Go” didn’t make the 1989 track list at first, and said she was amazed by how Swift wrote with fans in mind. “She was very particular about how she said certain things,” she said.

“She’s deeply aware of how her fans want to hear something. I can’t explain it, but that’s probably why she’s the biggest f*cking star in the world.”