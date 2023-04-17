Taylor Swift Reacts To A Fan’s “You OK?” Sign During A Song About Her Ex Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has a lot going on at the moment, but as she told fans on The Eras Tour, she’s hanging in there. During her April 15 show in Tampa, Swift responded to a fan who held up a sign asking “You OK?” in the wake of her reported breakup from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In a TikTok video, Swift is performing her 2017 hit “Delicate,” which many consider is about one of her secret first dates with Alwyn. She turns to face one section of the crowd when a fan sitting on the floor shoots up their sign in the singer’s direct eyeline. Swift gives a subtle thumbs-up.

Fans have been concerned about how Swift is doing after the split from the British actor, whom she dated for more than six years of dating, amid her mammoth stadium tour. The TikTok user who posted the video wrote, “I don’t think I’ll ever get over the fact someone held up a sign ‘you ok?’ And Taylor responding with a [thumbs-up].” Swift has yet to publicly respond to the reports of her split from Alwyn, which is typical given how rarely she’s ever commented on her love life. If this pattern holds, then this may be the closest to a public comment that Swifties will get.

Earlier in the show, Swift nodded to her well-being while sitting at her moss-covered piano before singing “champagne problems,” explaining how the fans attending the shows are crucial to her feeling great. “I’m really loving this tour,” she said. “It’s become my entire personality and I’ve always loved putting on shows, always loved that connection…knowing you have felt the same way… I need you guys very much for my well-being.”

It’s not known when Swift and Alwyn reportedly split, though on April 8, Entertainment Tonight reported that it happened “a few weeks” prior. Rumors first spread when Swifties pointed out that Alwyn had yet to attend any of Swift’s shows after kicking off the tour on March 17. Fans think the singer secretly hinted at the breakup at her March 31 show in Arlington by switching out folklore track “invisible string,” which was written about their relationship, for “the 1,” which is about catching up with a former lover. She has yet to bring back the song on tour, though with more than 40 shows left before the U.S. leg ends in August, you never know what Swift will do next.