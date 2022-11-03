While everyone was playing Wordle, the word guessing game that took the world by storm in 2021, and it’s song-oriented spinoff Heardle, another Wordle clone was gaining momentum in 2022: Taylordle. The Taylor Swift-themed edition of Wordle — invented by the hosts of the Holy Swift podcast (Krista Doyle, Kelly Doyle, and Jessica Zaleski) — became a Twitter phenomenon, as players tried to prove how big of fans they actually were, decoding five-letter words that are only tangentially related to the 11-time Grammy winner, in true Swiftian investigatory fashion.

Taylordle worked very similarly to the normal Wordle game, except every five-letter word was a Swift lyric, song title, or cultural theme that was somehow associated with the singer. Players have to guess that day’s word in six or less tries, and with each attempt, the game will would indicate whether one of the letters you guessed is in the correct place, the wrong place, or not used in the word at all using a color-coded clue system.

However, the original Taylordle can’t come to the phone right now (Why? Because it’s dead!), but a slew of Taylor Swift-themed Wordle and Heardle games have appeared in its wake, ready to put Swifties’ knowledge of the songwriter’s music to the test. Given how Swift released her record-breaking 10th studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, plus surprised fans with a “3 a.m. edition” featuring seven bonus tracks, these games now have a lot of new material to work with.

Here are the Swift-themed Wordle and Heardle games every Swiftie needs to play.

While the OG Taylordle is no longer with us, a new version of the game is on Taylordle.org. The format is the same as the normal Wordle game, where players will get six chances to guess that day’s five-letter word. Players who take the least amount of attempts to guess correctly receive the highest score — but don’t count on getting it right on your very first try.

Yes, another Swiftie went ahead and made a new Taylordle on the Wordle Unlimited platform. The format is largely the same as the Taylordle we know and love, but this version expands the game to include four- to eight-letter words. Get ready to use those Swiftie brains even harder.

Given the wide breadth of her music catalog, a Swift-themed version of Heardle was a given. Just like the normal Heardle game, Taylor Swift Heardle will play the first second of that day’s chosen Swift gem, and players will have to guess what song it is. If you skip an attempt or guess the song incorrectly, another second will be revealed, and so on until the player guesses correctly. The sooner you recognize the song, the higher your score will be.

Somehow, none of these games had used the title of Swiftle until this edition of Heardle on Techyonic was smart enough to take it for themselves. This game works pretty much exactly like the other versions of Heardle, except it’s already been updated to reflect the Midnights era. And if you need to play Heardle more than once a day, the website also created a game for one of Swift’s musician BFFs, Selena Gomez, entitled Gomezle. Will Lordele or DelReyle be next?