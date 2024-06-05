Kendall Jenner discovered who’d won Gerry Turner’s heart before anyone else. In a teaser for the June 6 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kris Jenner says she “pulled some strings” and invites Turner over for a Golden Bachelor watch party ahead of the show’s finale.

In the clip, Kendall sees “some things that I shouldn't have” on Gerry’s phone during the get-together at her mother’s home, leaving viewers wondering what the reality star accidentally stumbled upon.

Speaking recently to TMZ, Gerry set the record straight, revealing that Kendall and Kris discovered he had Theresa Nist saved as a contact on his phone when they were trying to call his daughter, Angie.

Although Kris and Kendall mistakenly learned the outcome of The Bachelor’s senior spinoff, the mother-and-daughter duo remained tight-lipped throughout the rest of the season, which had only aired a few episodes at the time.

As was eventually revealed on the show, Gerry found love with contestant Theresa, and the pair got engaged in The Golden Bachelor finale. On January 4, the couple tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony. However, on April 12, Gerry and Theresa announced their divorce in a joint interview with Good Morning America.

The Golden Bachelor stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. Disney/John Fleenor

Kris & Kendall Are Big Bachelor Fans

In The Kardashians teaser, Kris and Kendall reveal that they’re huge fans of The Bachelor spinoff, with Kendall declaring that she was “the most excited I've been in a really long time” when her mom invited Gerry to their home.

The Golden Bachelor recalled his visit to the Jenner household in November 2023. “She invited me,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We kind of traded off. I got to spend an evening with her and I asked her if she would do a shoutout to women on the show — especially to Susan [Noles] whose kind of her look-alike.”

Gerry also revealed that Kendall’s boyfriend, Bad Bunny, was at Kris’ home when he stopped by. “He was very low-profile,” Gerry said of the rapper. “He was very quiet and he introduced himself as Benito.”