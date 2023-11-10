Bachelor Nation’s Tell All specials usually devote lots of time to rehashing the season’s most dramatic moments and stirring up new ones — from secret boyfriend accusations to literal legal action.

But like the rest of Gerry Turner’s season, the Golden Bachelor: Women Tell All special bucked tradition by delivering a medley of heart-to-hearts and hilarious moments, like deliberating about gas-inducing food at the Bachelor Mansion (so real) or welcoming a virtual visit from Kris Jenner herself.

The Great Meatball Mystery

Kathy Swarts and Theresa Nist’s conflict was the only real “drama” of the season, and Kathy apologized for that pretty early into Women Tell All. “Watching the show back, could I have been a little more delicate? Yes, absolutely,” she said.

So, the special moved onto other pressing matters — like whether it was Susan Noles’ meatballs or Edith Aguirre’s guacamole that made some of the women gassy. The consensus on stage seemed to suggest Susan’s dish was the culprit. (Susan, of course, did not agree.)

Viewers on X (formerly Twitter) loved the low-stakes conflict compared to past Women Tell All specials. “I love that this isn’t a “tell all” where women are just bashing other women,” one user wrote. “They EMPOWER one another.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Kris Sends Her Love

Though her meatballs might have been the source of some controversy, Susan walked away from Women Tell All with a big win: a message from her doppleganger, Kris Jenner.

“This has been the most amazing season,” Kris said in a video from her kitchen, telling the women they have been an “inspiration” for the entire KarJenner brood.

“We are obsessed with all of you,” Kris continued. “But me? Susan, you are amazing. I love your style. Love the hair. And you nailed it, doll.”

ABC

“THE COLLAB WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR,” wrote one viewer. “ABC YOU HAVE DONE IT,” praised another, clearly thrilled at the crossover to end all crossovers.

A Tearful Reunion

While Gerry’s Women Tell All was largely a lot of fun, it also made time for some of the season’s heavier moments — like Joan Vassos’ abrupt exit to care for her daughter, and the loss of Ellen Goltzer’s best friend (and fellow Bachelor lover), Roberta Zaktzer.

For many viewers, the episode’s saddest moment was the conclusion of last week’s hometowns cliffhanger. Gerry sent Faith Martin home, despite the Washington-based musician being an apparent front-runner for his final rose.

Gerry and Faith reunited on stage and hugged, sobbing. “Quite actually the saddest thing I’ve seen on this show,” one X user remarked — with another saying they “cannot believe” Faith was eliminated after she and Gerry’s moving hometown date.

Disney/John Fleenor

As is typical for this point in the season, viewers also voiced their predictions for who should lead The Golden Bachelorette. The show hasn’t been officially announced by ABC yet, but it feels like an inevitability considering the success of The Golden Bachelor. Plus, several of Gerry’s former women are up for the challenge.