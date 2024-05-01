The Real Housewives of New York City alum, Luann de Lesseps, just put herself forward for The Golden Bachelorette.

After the success of the franchise’s first-ever Golden spinoff, in which the recently-divorced Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist found love, it was confirmed by ABC in February that The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 is currently in the works.

While the network is yet to announce the spinoff’s Bachelorette, de Lesseps recently told Life & Style that she’s a “perfect” fit for the show. “Who could charm the socks off the Countess?” she continued, sharing that she’s ready to “manifest” finding love in 2024.

The RHONY and Welcome to Crappie Lake star also clarified that she hasn’t been contacted by any Golden Bachelorette producers, but wants them to know she’s open to fronting the upcoming season.

De Lesseps’ love life was well documented on The Real Housewives of New York City through her 13 -season stint. In 2009, she divorced her first husband, the French Count Alexandre de Lesseps, after 16 years of marriage. The reality star tied the knot again in 2016, marrying Tom D’Agostino Jr. in a televised ceremony. However, the couple called it quits in 2017 after eight months of marriage.

Luann de Lesseps on Watch What Happens Live. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Golden Bachelorette Season 1

With the series rumored to begin filming in the summer of 2024, Bachelor Nation fans are busy speculating who will lead the upcoming spinoff.

If ABC follows the tradition of choosing their next lead from one of the previous season’s final contestant, Golden Bachelor stars Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin are two of the most likely contenders. Speaking previously to Bustle, Faith revealed that she’d be open to the possibility.

“It would be hard to say no to anything they offered me because it was such a great experience,” she said. “I don’t know what they look for; I thought it was always the runner-up [who becomes the Bachelorette], and I’m not the runner-up... But they can probably get me to do anything for them — that’s how much I love the crew.”

Joan Vassos, who quit The Golden Bachelor in Week 3 due to family matters, has also expressed interest in joining the show, revealing that she’d like to co-lead The Golden Bachelorette with her former co-star Sandra Mason.