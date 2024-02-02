The Dunder Mifflin staff are ready to get back to work. On the Jan. 31 episode of their Office Ladies podcast, The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey talked to Bryan Cranston, who asked if the duo would be interested in reprising their roles for a movie, rather than a reboot or revival series.

“I would do it,” Kinsey said. “I would do it for my kids because I think they would think that's fun.”

For Fischer, it depends on whether original series creator Greg Daniels would be involved. “I mean, if Greg did it. Because I would trust it. You know?” she said. “As long as Greg is writing it and he's in charge of it, then I say yes.”

Kinsey was in agreement, adding, “Yes. 100 percent, Greg is signed on in this hypothetical.”

Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston on the Asteroid City red carpet a Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2023. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Cranston, who directed the Season 9 episode, “Work Bus,” also wants to return to The Office if it comes back as a movie — albeit in a very different capacity. “I just wanna be an extra in it,” he said. “I would be some guy. I'd be like a crossing guard or something like that.”

The podcasters already had some ideas on how to incorporate him. “Maybe you're like one of Dwight's hired hands on Schrute Farms,” Kinsey joked.

The Office Show That Might Happen

The Steve Carrell-led series, which also starred John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, and Mindy Kaling, premiered in 2005 and ran for nine seasons before concluding in 2013. Fans have wanted a reunion ever since, but an Office movie isn’t on Daniels’ mind right now, as he may be bringing the show back in a different way.

In January, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Daniels is assembling a writers’ room to explore ideas for “a new take” on The Office. Whatever it is, it would not involve any original characters or cast members, but could be set in the same universe.

‘The Office’ cast NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Daniels has previously stated that he’s not interested in reviving The Office in any form. “I feel like we ended that story beautifully,” he told TheWire in November. “The characters had closure. I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.”

However, he expressed interest in expanding The Office universe, like Star Wars did with The Mandalorian, which tracks with the recent THR report.

“Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject,” he said. “That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something. But it doesn’t feel like ‘reboot’ would be the appropriate term for that.”