If you've ever wondered what Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles would be up to today, you're about to get your answer. A new Powerpuff Girls live-action series will see the crime-fighting tots all grown up. And, unlike their previously pint-sized selves, they're not too enthusiastic about saving the day anymore.

This new Powerpuff Girls interpretation is reportedly being developed by Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody, Heather Regnier, who are co-writing and co-executive producing, alongside executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden, who are known for their television hits ranging from The Flash to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. And the creative combo definitely suggests that the show will be a little less Cartoon Network and a little more Riverdale. Per Variety, the show is being developed for The CW, and will find the three sisters in their mid-twenties, feeling robbed of their childhoods. But, no matter how bitter they feel about their crime-fighting pasts, when a new threat arrises, they might be forced to put on their super suits once more.

It's unclear how much of the original show, which ran from 1998-2005, will be incorporated into this updated reboot. Will Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup be humans, or will they be created by Professor Utonium, like in the cartoon, with sugar, spice, and everything nice? Will they still live in Townsville, USA, and will their nemesis still be a genetically enhanced green chimp named Mojo Jojo? Most importantly, will they have grown into their oval heads and giant eyes?

Fan reactions ranged from excited to confused, with many predicting The Powerpuff Girls reboot would be another dark, "edgy" teen show, like Riverdale.

Meanwhile, other fans were extremely skeptical of the concept.

Luckily for the skeptics, there's actually an animated Powerpuff Girls series unfolding on Cartoon Network. The reboot, which launched in 2016, finished its third season in 2019, and is available to stream on Hulu, alongside the original show. It might not have Riverdale-worthy drama, but it's a classic for a reason.