Tom Felton’s Net Worth Would Earn Him A Special Vault In Gringotts

Much to the delight of the Harry Potter fanbase, Tom Felton, 35, published his first memoir in Oct. 2022. Aptly titled Beyond The Wand: The Magic And Mayhem Of Growing Up A Wizard, Felton recounted his decade-long stint portraying Harry Potter’s nemesis, Slytherin’s Draco Malfoy. While the actor doesn’t necessarily miss playing the snide wizard, he wrote how he is “very affectionately linked to him” and that he’s totally up for reprising the role. “I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t consider it,” he explained.

Aside from recounting his breakthrough role in Harry Potter, Felton opened up about his struggles with addiction and rehab, as well as his relationships with former co-stars like Emma Watson, who encouraged him to share his story. As we discover more about Felton’s life away from the cameras, below is a deep dive into how the actor makes his money.

5 Ways That Tom Felton Makes His Money

Film

Obviously, the Harry Potter franchise is how Felton has made most of his income. The actor reportedly took home $14 million (£12.7 million) by the end of its run, despite only having just over 30 minutes of screen time across all eight films. Felton also starred in a few movies while playing Draco Malfoy, including The Disappeared (2008) and Get Him To The Greek (2010).

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone was Felton’s big break in 2001. And in the following years, he didn’t know how to manage his money. “As soon as I could, I wasted a lot of money on cars. BMWs mostly, for myself and my family,” he told the Daily Mail. His mum warned him he would lose his money by spending it recklessly, which resulted in him being greeted by a “bailiff at the door.” But after hiring an accountant, he got his spending habits under control.

As the Harry Potter franchise ended, Felton was cast in Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes alongside big Hollywood names like John Lithgow, Brian Cox, and Andy Serkis. A year later, he starred in the supernatural horror The Apparition with Ashley Greene and Sebastian Stan, followed by Belle with Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Miranda Richardson. Felton most recently starred in Save The Cinema, which also stars Jonathan Pryce and Samantha Morton.

TV & Theatre

Aside from his work on the big screen, Felton has landed a variety of roles on television. The Harry Potter star had leading roles in the 2012 miniseries Labyrinth, TNT’s Murder in the First as Erich Blunt, The CW’s The Flash Season 3 as Julian Albert/Alchemy, and YouTube Premium’s Origin as Logan Maine.

Felton made his directorial debut in 2015 with his BBC special Tom Meets The Superfans, where he interviewed fans of Harry Potter, as well as other big franchises. Felton also made a special appearance on the quiz show Hogwarts Tournament of Houses hosted by Helen Mirren, and reunited with his castmates on HBO Max’s Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts special.

Meanwhile, he made his theatrical debut as Sam in 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Criterion Theatre in 2022, acting opposite Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill, Beatriz Romilly, and Sam Swainsbury.

Music

You may not have known that Felton is also a musician. He released the song “Hawaii” in 2010 on his own record label, Six String Productions. He has produced three music videos, which are available to watch on his YouTube channel Feltbeats. The star has released 5 EPs, the latest being 2021’s “YoOHoO,” which you can listen to on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Felton also starred in James Arthur’s music video for “Empty Space” back in 2018.

Video Games

Like many of his Harry Potter castmates, Felton reprised his role as Malfoy in the Harry Potter video game series, appearing in the Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Books

Felton’s latest venture is his memoir, Beyond The Wand: The Magic And Mayhem Of Growing Up A Wizard. Published on Oct. 13, it has been highly praised and quickly became a bestseller.

What Is Tom Felton’s Net Worth?

Having reportedly earned £12.7 million from the Harry Potter films alone, Celebrity Net Worth estimated that Felton’s net worth is around £17 million ($20 million).