Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of prior allegations of sexual assault. In the weeks following the first allegations against her ex-husband Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers was quick to support the women who came forward. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters,” Chambers wrote February 2021 as claims of Hammer’s abuse and sexually violent fantasies circulated online. “I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”

Hammer has repeatedly denied the allegations. Bustle has reached out to Hammer’s lawyer Andrew Brettler for comment about his or Hammer’s reaction to House of Hammer and the ongoing investigation into the allegations, but did not get a response yet.

By the time the allegations surfaced in early 2021, Hammer and Chambers were already separated. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” they wrote on Instagram in July 2020. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.” She filed for divorce that month as well, People reports, due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Now, in light of the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer — which explores Hammer’s controversies and the Hammer men’s reported scandals since the early 20th century — you may be wondering about people in Hammer’s orbit. Specifically, where is his ex-wife today?

While Chambers hasn’t spoken about her ex-husband since her 2021 statement, she has continued sharing her life on social media. This summer, the BIRD Bakery founder seems to have been living in the Cayman Islands with the two children she shares with Hammer: Harper and Ford.

This year, Hammer was reportedly working in the Cayman Islands as a timeshare salesman. “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family,” a source told Variety in July 2022.

While Chambers hasn’t shared the specifics of co-parenting with Hammer, the Call Me By Your Name star did seemingly appear in an Easter Instagram story on Chambers’ account, People reports. “The past year hasn’t been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other,” a source told the magazine. “They’re slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first.”

While the Cayman Islands still seems to be home base, Chambers has shared photos of her travels — like to Texas, where she celebrated the 10th birthday of her first BIRD Bakery location.

Most recently, according to People, the family traveled to Los Angeles in July.

As far as the investigation into her ex-husband, as of Sept. 1, “a specially assigned prosecutor is working with law enforcement as they continue their investigation,” Greg Risling, a spokesman for the LA County District Attorney’s Office, told Page Six. “Once law enforcement has completed their investigation and submits the case to our office we will conduct an evaluation and file criminal charges that are supported by the evidence.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.