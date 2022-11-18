England's Ben White Proposed To His Girlfriend In The Sweetest Way

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20, and Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England team has officially been finalised. Among the squad hoping to achieve football glory in Qatar are Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Callum Wilson, Jordan Pickford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and defender Ben White, who currently plays for the Premier League club Arsenal. But, what is there to know about the England player’s life away from the tournament, and who is Ben White’s girlfriend?

As per the Daily Mail, White is currently engaged to his fiancée, Milly Adams. Originally from Hertfordshire, Adams enjoys a career as an Instagram model and influencer. As The Sun notes, the pair were first romantically linked after being spotted together in Dubai in Jan. 2022. A month later, in Feb. 2022, the couple went public with their relationship by sharing an adorable snap of themselves holding hands on social media.

White and Adams later announced their engagement in June 2022, after the England star popped the question the month prior, on May 29, while the pair were enjoying a summer holiday together. White later shared the sweet moment with his 690k Instagram followers, writing in a caption: “I got you.” Meanwhile, Adams also shared a photo of White getting down on one knee, writing: “I got you for life.”

White began his professional football career at Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. While playing for Leeds United in 2020, he enjoyed his first major tournament victory when the club won the Championship. The following year, White signed for Arsenal in a transfer worth £50 million. Later in 2021, he made his England debut at the UEFA European Football Championship, after replacing an injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in the national squad.