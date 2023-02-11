Phoebe Dynevor’s Sister Is Making Her Mark In Modelling

Netflix’s hit Regency-era drama Bridgerton made Phoebe Dynevor a household name in the UK and beyond. Since she appeared on our screens as Daphne Bridgerton, the actor has become the brand ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury and recently starred in the comedy film Bank Of Dave. And life in the public eye runs in the family for the star, whose mother Sally Dynevor is an actor on Coronation Street and her father Tim Dynevor is known for his time on Emmerdale. The latest name from the Dynevor family? Phoebe’s younger sister, Hattie.

19-year-old Hattie been raised around fame and is often caught by the paparazzi on family vacations and strolls with her sister. Back in 2018, she posed for a shoot with her mother for OK! Magazine where mum Sally revealed how sensitive her daughter was to her work. At the time of the shoot, Sally’s character in Corrie was in prison, “Hattie can’t watch me in Corrie because it’s too upsetting seeing me in prison. She said she won’t watch it again until the story’s finished.”

In September 2022, Hattie announced on Instagram that she had signed with modelling agency, IMG Models Worldwide. The young model shared stunning black and white headshots that looked just about ready for print. While there are no confirmed editorial or runway appearances just yet, Hattie often does brand collaborations on her Instagram, @hattiedynevorr. Recently, she posted an image wearing a gold embossed jacket by premium luxury brand, The Geegee Collection.

Besides her work, Hattie uses her Instagram to share pictures with her family and friends to her 15.2k following. In one post, she posed with skater Matt Evers, who was her mother’s partner during Dancing On Ice in 2021.

Meanwhile, On Phoebe’s 27th birthday in April 2022, Hattie shared an image of herself and her sister holding her hands with the caption, “Happy Birthday to my best friend. I love you always.”