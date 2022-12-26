Fantasy series The Witcher: Blood Origins is set to be released on Christmas day 2022, following a group of seven outcasts in an Elven world who join forces to defeat a common enemy. Along with huge Hollywood names like Michelle Yeoh, the cast will feature a number of big British stars, including Sophia Brown, who plays Èile in the new limited series. Brown joined The Witcher: Blood Origins cast later than others, stepping in to replace Jodie Turner-Smith, who had to leave the show due to scheduling issues. Èile is an Elite Guard and is described as being on a “quest for vengeance and redemption.” Very intriguing.

Èile is also said to have “the voice of a goddess.” Her official character description says she “left her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician.” This feels especially appropriate for Brown considering one of her (many) hidden talents is singing. Hailing from Northampton, the star made her acting debut in Sister Act The Musical, where she played Cover Deloris from 2012-2013.

Brown studied in London at the Identity School of Acting as well as The Arts Educational School. A multi-talented artist, Brown is trained not only in acting and singing but also in classical ballet, jazz and contemporary dance. The 31-year-old star has previously appeared in the Channel 4 drama series I Am as well as Giri/Haji, The Capture, and the BAFTA-nominated Marcella. You may also recognise Brown from music videos as she has appeared in FKA Twigs’ “Home With You” video and Paloma Faith’s “Gold.”

And, if you’re not familiar with Brown’s face already, you may well recognise her voice as she also works as a voiceover artist. Signed to the voice agency The Joneses, Brown has voiced several campaigns for high-profile brands including KFC, Max Factor, and Amazon.

You can find the actor on Instagram under the handle @sophiamoniquebrown, where she has over 7k followers and shares her adventures from set and from press days. The actor has also shared posts of her family, including her musician brother Benjamin Brown. Little is known about the actor’s dating life but we have reached out to her representatives for comment.