Thandiwe Newton’s Dating History Includes This Megastar & A Rising Musician

As Maeve Millay on Westworld, Thandiwe Newton plays a madam at a local saloon who, aside from taking the lives of many a beloved character, has her own dangerous liaisons. But Newton’s IRL romantic life has been way less complicated. The Mission: Impossible II actor was married for over twenty years to director Ol Parker before calling it quits. She was also only publicly linked to two other men — one a young Brad Pitt in the ’90s, and more recently, the musician Elijah Dias, aka Lonr.

Newton’s relationship status came under a microscope after April 2022 when the announcement of her abrupt departure from the third Magic Mike installment, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, came out. “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a spokesperson told Variety. She was then replaced by Salma Hayek.

According to PageSix, a source attributed the leave to happenings in her “personal life” saying, “Thandiwe had been acting strange on set. It became clear she couldn’t play the role. There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated.” The source alleged, “She seemed so stressed, she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.”

While the 49-year-old hasn’t spoken out about the rumors about her separation, she has been linked to the musician Elijah Dias, aka Lonr. She was even spotted locking lips with him on one of their city excursions. Here’s everything to know about who Thandiwe Newton is dating.

Newton Was Spotted Out With Lonr

The Westworld actor sparked rumors that she’s back on the dating scene after the Daily Mail snapped photos of her with the 25-year-old “Make the Most” rapper. The two were first spotted making out and interlocking fingers (Newton reportedly was no longer wearing her wedding ring —at least according to eagle-eyed fans) in April 2022.

That same month, Lonr appeared to address the rumors. He told The Post, “From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children.” He added, “That’s all I care about right now.”

But it seems Lonr’s stepfather wasn’t so thrilled with the match. Jimmy Varner, 58, told The Sun Newton “looks crazy” and that he’s certain Lonr won’t be settling “for her.” “Lord have mercy on her — and him. She looks crazy as hell to me. All the pretty ones are crazy like that,” Varner said, before adding, “But when he's ready to settle down and be having kids, he ain't going to settle for her.”

They seem unfazed by the comments and have been braving the public. They’ve since been spotted together several times — once on May 27 at a sushi restaurant in West Hollywood and again on June 6 outside of a New York hotel.

Newton Was Married To Ol Parker For Two Decades

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 1998, Newton married Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again writer and director Ol Parker. Newton and the 52-year-old director share three children: Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, 8.

Though the couple rarely ever spoke about their marriage, in 2011, Newton spoke about her relationship with Parker with InStyle UK. She said, “We are very different characters but very good friends. We’ve both had a degree of pain in our lives, which I think is the best teacher there is. We don’t expect to be happy every day.”

She also shared how she compromised and gave up Hollywood projects — like Charlie’s Angels — to focus on her family. In particular, to make her husband “feel more secure.” She explained, “Finding a happy and solid relationship is always difficult, so the decision was all about making my husband feel more secure and committing to my family.” She added, “My career was exploding and I wasn’t ready for it. It was about wanting to put the brakes on, acknowledging that I had other priorities.”

After the Magic Mike casting announcement blew up in April 2022, keen fans pointed out that the married couple actually hadn’t been seen in public since March 2020 at the premier for Season 3 of Westworld and guessed at a long-running separation process.

Newton Dated Brad Pitt After Meeting On Set

Before tying the knot with Parker, Newton reportedly dated Brad Pitt in 1994 after meeting on the set of Interview with the Vampire. The then 22-year-old played Yvette, a vampire victim, in the Anne Rice adaptation, while Pitt played the vampire Louis. According to reports, they dated for a year before splitting up amicably.