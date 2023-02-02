For Taylor Swift, the 2023 Grammys could be considered a relatively quiet award show. During the 2023 eligibility period, the singer only released Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2012 album Red which was already Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year. But that didn’t stop her from still landing an impressive four nominations, including Song of the Year for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version),” making fans wonder if Swift will be attending or perhaps even performing on Music’s Biggest Night, which will take place on Feb. 5.

On Jan. 26, Hits Daily Double reported that Swift was one of several A-list nominees who was not planning to perform at the 2023 Grammys, though those decisions were not yet final. According to Variety, Swift will definitely not perform at the ceremony. However, on Feb. 1, HDD claimed that Swift was reportedly confirmed to attend the show and producers were still in negotiations with her in hopes of a possible performance. The Recording Academy has not announced any official plans regarding Swift on the show.

The last time that Swift went to the Grammys was in 2021, where she won her record-setting third Album of the Year trophy for Folklore. During the show, she performed a medley of Song of the Year nominee “Cardigan,” fan favorite track “August,” and Evermore single “Willow” with collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

Swift would have a valid reason to skip the Grammys altogether if she chose, considering that she’s currently in rehearsals for her anticipated Eras Tour, which kicks off March 17 in Arizona. The singer even missed the 2023 Golden Globes for the same reason, despite her being nominated for Best Original Song for “Carolina” from When the Crawdads Sing.

Aside from Song of the Year, Swift is also nominated for Best Music Video for the “All Too Well” short film, Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Carolina,” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “I Bet You Think About Me” with Chris Stapleton. Her new album Midnights was not eligible to be nominated because it was released in October 2022, after the Sept. 30 deadline. However, Midnights and its lead single, multi-week number one hit “Anti-Hero,” are already early frontrunners to be announced as nominees for the 2024 Grammys this November.