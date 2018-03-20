11 Ways To Tell If Your Partner Loves You More Than They Loved Their Ex

Life
If you've ever wondered if your partner loved their ex more than you, you're not alone. We've all had that moment of curiosity regarding a partner's past, who they've dated, and how serious or not serious it may have been. Not only is it interesting to think about your partner's life before they met you, but questions can also come about due to insecurity, as you wonder whether or not their ex will come back into the picture.
If your mind is more focused on the former, then you're a-OK. It's fine to ask questions about your partner's history, and what their old relationships were like. But if you find yourself comparing, or worrying unduly about this mysterious person, that's when you should take a step back and consider why you're so hung up.
"It is likely that there is something going on that is making [you] feel like [you] are not on stable grounds in this relationship," clinical psychologist Dr. Danielle Forshee, tells Bustle. "People tend to look in the past to make correlations with the present." But comparisons are never healthy.
If it makes you feel better, go ahead and ask your partner how they feel, or how they left things with their ex. But don't let it turn into a game of "who's better?" If it feels like you have to compare, you should figure out why you're so worried. And it may even be a good idea to talk to a therapist, in order to get to the bottom of any underlying insecurities you may have. With that in mind, here are some signs your partner has left their ex in the past, and that you likely have nothing to worry about.
