What To Do With Your Extra Hour On Halloween This Year

Not only does the spookiest day on the calendar fall on a Saturday this year, it also just so happens to coincide with the end of Daylight Saving Time. And as any Halloween enthusiast will tell you, that's amazing news. Daylight Saving Time happening on Halloween means we all get an additional hour of celebrating to enjoy. Even if you’re spending the night at home, there are plenty of ways to celebrate that extra hour on Halloween.

For starters, you can feel nostalgic for the days when a Saturday Halloween meant staying up late, reveling in all your trick-or-treating glory. You can also say a quick prayer for parents who will have an extra hour of sugared-up kids. If nothing else, you can chalk this extra-long Halloween up as a win in a year where good news has been sparse.

Of course, a Saturday Halloween means something entirely different to us as grownups. Not having to work the next morning allows for a bit more freedom in Saturday-night celebrations, and having that extra hour is just icing on the cake. That’s one more hour to snack on candy, chill at home with your favorite Halloween movies, or sip on one more Halloween drink. To each their own extra Halloween hour! Here are a few more ideas for how to make the most of this extra-long Halloween.

1. Figure out your costume

Look, I’m not going to judge you for leaving your costume until the last minute — it happens to the best of us. Luckily, you technically have an extra hour to get your ish together, and figure out what the heck you want to be. When your costume only takes 10 minutes to make, an hour is like an eternity.

2. Make some more spooky crafts

If you never found the time to decorate a pumpkin, you have literally been given an extra hour to do just that. Try out some new Halloween crafts or go with your tried and true pumpkin carving pattern. And yes, you can leave your creepy decor up as long as you want. It's 2020. There are no more rules.

3. Try a virtual escape room

Spending Halloween at home? Recreate some of the spookiness at home with an online escape room. Get a friend who's also spending the evening at home to try out a free virtual escape room Enchambered. Hop on Zoom and give each other clues while you try to escape the room before Nov. 1.

4. Watch an additional scary movie

Most blockbuster horror flicks clock in between 90 and 100 minutes, so you could use your extra hour to enjoy an extra movie before you have to go to sleep, and hopefully not have any nightmares. You could also play a slasher movie drinking game to ease some of the fear.

5. Do a tarot reading

In addition to Halloween being an extra hour long and falling on a Saturday, there will be a blue full moon on Oct. 31. In other words, it's the perfect time to see what the cards have in store for you. If you need a place to start, check out Bustle's Halloween tarot reading for each of the Zodiac signs.

6. Marathon watch anything

If scary movies aren't your thing, you're in luck because you can watch literally anything with that extra hour. Catch up on all your favorite. Find a new TV show to watch. Watch all 4 movies in Disney's Halloweentown series at once. There is no wrong way to marathon-watch.

7. Get some grub

Most restaurants won’t be open at 2 a.m., but most fast food joints and late-night diners will still be serving food to hungry crayons and cowboys. Even if the place is always open, you’ll be happy for the extra hour to stock up on some munchies before calling it a night.

8. Sleeeeeeep

It doesn’t matter what time you end up pouring yourself into bed — you get an extra hour of glorious sleep. Halloween thankfully takes place on a Saturday night, so you’ll have all of Sunday to recover anyway, but that additional hour is bound to feel doubly amazing regardless of how you spend Halloween night.