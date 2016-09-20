Everything You Need To Know About The 13th Sign's Rollercoaster Personality

Have you heard the whispers (or screams, depending on who you talk to) regarding the existence of a potential thirteenth zodiac sign? The sign in question is called Ophiuchus and is represented by a serpent, and while it's currently causing a mini-frenzy about whether astrology as we know it is totally wrong, this isn't the first time this possible zodiac game-changer has surfaced in the news cycle. Let's break down the Ophiuchus drama — and figure out if you've been living a total astrological lie.

The whole debate stems from a NASA article (last updated in 2016), which claims that the true zodiac includes a thirteenth zodiac sign called Ophiuchus, which is nestled between Scorpio and Sagittarius and accounts for 18 days worth of the Sun's cosmic residency throughout each year — which would mean that people born between approximately November 29 to December 17 would be assigned to the sign of Ophiuchus, while the rest of the zodiac would also shift to account for it. This assertion, of course, implies that many people would have been reading their horoscope for the wrong zodiac sign for like, ever.

Many astrologers aren't having the Ophiuchus theory — but because astrology is such an interpretive and ever-evolving art, anything is (maybe) possible. And let's entertain the thought for a moment: if Ophiuchus was a sign, what would this mysterious thirteenth member of the zodiac be like?

What Are The Ophiuchus Personality Traits?

Shutterstock

One of the most beloved aspects of pop astrology is looking at the personality traits associated with each sign to see if they apply to us accurately. If we were to accept a thirteenth zodiac sign into our astrological worlds, what would the Ophiuchus sign personality traits be?

"There’s no element that Ophiuchus has been assigned to, so not sure if it fits into the world of astrology as we know it," Stardust says. "Whether or not it is true, it’s interesting to note that Ophiuchus is a more power-hungry version of Capricorn." Because we're unsure what element the sign would fall into, it's hard to say what an Ophiuchus-born person would be like — although some people have their theories, based on the mythology behind the constellation's name.

The supposed 13th sign is unique in that unlike the 12 signs we're already familiar with, Ophiuchus is associated with a real person named Imhotep, also known as Serpentarius, or Aesclepius by the ancient Greeks. Imhotep lived in the 27th century BCE in Egypt. Contrary to every other sign, it does not have an opposite — thus, there aren't polar experiences associated with this sign. Furthermore, just as the sign itself falls between Scorpio and Sagittarius, so too do its traits. And that's a good thing if you learn you're an Ophiuchan, which is represented by the symbol of the woman snake handler: People would find you very desirable, and good luck follows you.

The 13th sign is also a very passionate one, which — as many of us passionate people can confirm — is a double-edged sword. So while Ophiuchus has many wonderful qualities, it is also the jealous type, secretive, and arrogant, with a wild temper. As an introvert, this sign is said to enjoy time alone and apparently avoids social situations where they know they can't dominate. You don't want to get on their bad side: Between the air of mystery surrounding them and their ability to fool and bring down just about anyone, Ophiuchus is not to be toyed with.

As you can see, like every other sign, Ophiuchus has its positives and negatives — but most of these qualities can also easily be applied to the stereotypical qualities associated with either Scorpio or Sagittarius (the two signs that currently reign over Ophiuchus' birth dates). So if you're born between November 29 to December 17 and you do relate to the personality traits of Ophiuchus, you might just be relating to the qualities of your Scorpio or Sagittarian sun sign — or perhaps some of the many other qualities in your astrological birth chart. Only time will tell.