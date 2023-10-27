The 1989 (Taylor's Version) Song Each Zodiac Sign Will Relate To

Sagittarius queen Taylor Swift has graced her fans with another re-recorded album. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) dropped on Oct. 27, featuring 16 songs from the original set and five songs “From the Vault.”

With a mix of pop confections (like “Welcome to New York”) and softer ballads (“Wildest Dreams”), the album speaks to all kinds of Swifties — including anthems that seem tailor-made (and, well, Taylor-made) to fit each zodiac sign. Whether or not Swift had astrology in mind when she was penning these songs, she’s long been interested in the subject.

1989 was originally released in 2014 on the heels of her feud with Katy Perry. (“Bad Blood” is often rumored to be about the conflict; although she hasn't named names, she did tell Rolling Stone the song is about a female artist who "tried to sabotage an entire arena tour.")

When Swift and Perry reconnected, they bonded over astrology. “[Katy’s] like, ‘I’m a Scorpio​," Swift told Rolling Stone in 2019. ​"Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, “Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.”

She's not kidding about identifying as a Sagittarius: Her 2019 album lover contains a track called "The Archer." In 2013, she told Vibe, “I’m a Sagittarius, which means, you know, I’m blindly optimistic, I love to travel, I’m always up for adventure but also always want something new. Sagittarians are really independent, and we like our space. We’re drawn to love but battle for that need for independence.”

If you also take pride in your zodiac sign, read on for the 1989 (Taylor's Version) song that best fits your ​p​ersonality.

Aries: “New Romantics” Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images March 21 - April 19 Fire sign Aries is all about jumping into an adventure — even if that means getting a little reckless. This upbeat bop opens with "We're all bored," then describes a whirlwind of energy: "We are too busy dancing / To get knocked off our feet." While tamer signs might be overwhelmed by the blinding lights and noise Swift sings about, that's where the ram thrives. "All we want is danger," a line from the second verse, is essentially Aries' motto.

Taurus: “Slut!” April 20 - May 20 Two things make Taurus go weak in the knees: romance and the finer things in life. This vault track is an ode to just that. "Got love-struck, went straight to my head / got lovesick all over my bed," Swift sings, later adding, "I might as well be drunk in love." Other lyrics paint a dreamy picture: "flamingo pink Sunrise Boulevard," "aquamarine moonlit swimmin' pool," being "all dressed up." One line from the bridge is especially apt for the bull: "In the tangerine neon light, this is luxury." The song hits back at the slut-shaming Swift has faced throughout her time in the spotlight; if anyone’s going to stand their ground, it’s a Taurus.

Gemini: “Shake It Off” May 21 - June 20 It’s no secret that Geminis have a bad reputation (no pun intended). Their twin energy often gets them in trouble for being two-faced, but they know the “players gonna play / and the haters gonna hate,” which is why they’re able to shake off the negativity so easily. Plus, as a super sociable sign, Geminis like to have fun, no matter what people are saying about them.

Cancer: “Clean” Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images June 21 - July 22 The emotional crab is not afraid to flaunt their soft side, and Miss Swift does just that on her track “Clean.” Cancers find breakups to be really hard and the one spoken about in this song seems especially difficult to let go of. “You're still all over me / Like a wine-stained dress I can't wear anymore,” Swift sings in the first verse. Not to mention, there are plenty of references sprinkled throughout that make sense for the water sign, including, “Rain came pouring down / When I was drowning, that's when I could finally breathe,” and “The water filled my lungs / I screamed so loud.”

Leo: “Blank Space” July 23 - Aug. 22 If there’s one word to describe Leos, it’s dramatic. Swift nails the theatrics of the lion with the line, “So it's gonna be forever / Or it's gonna go down in flames” in the chorus, and leans into the fire sign’s red-hot personality with the phrase, “Cause darling, I’m a nightmare dressed as a daydream.” Not to mention, Leos love attention and will do just about anything to get it, including “screaming” and “crying.”

Virgo: “All You Had To Do Was Stay” Aug. 23 - Sept. 22 Nobody's more grounded than Virgo, who has no patience for flighty behavior. When this earth sign falls in love, it's often for the long haul. As the title lyric goes, Swift admonishes an ex who simply couldn't stay put — a cinch for reliable Virgo ("could've been easy," she sings). If you want to date this famously organized sign, you better have your sh*t together. "I've been pickin' up the pieces / Of the mess you made" is Virgo-speak for being sorely disappointed.

Libra: “Style” Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sept. 23 - Oct. 22 As a sign all about aesthetics, Libras can appreciate the “James Dean daydream” that Swift sings about here. Red lips, tight skirts, slicked-back hair — Libras love it all, and they probably even dress like that themselves. Just like a good old-fashioned white t-shirt, the timeless air sign truly never goes “out of style.”

Scorpio: “Bad Blood” Oct. 23 - Nov. 21 Pro tip: Never upset a Scorpio unless you’re willing to withstand their poisonous tongues. The water sign does not hold back when it comes to revenge. These lines have major scorpion energy: “All these things will catch up to you / And time can heal but this won’t / So if you’re comin’ my way, just don’t.” Much like the wounds Swift sings about here, a Scorpio’s grudge never truly goes away. “Band-aids don’t fix bullet holes,” after all.

Sagittarius: “Welcome To New York” Nov. 22 - Dec. 21 Sagittarius is the spontaneous traveler of the zodiac who feels comfortable joining the hustle and bustle of an unfamiliar big city. In fact, they feel most at home while traveling to new places. The lyrics go, “The lights are so bright, but they never blind me / Welcome to New York, it's been waitin' for you,” and that’s exactly how the archer feels in a new place (Swift would know). Further, one of Sag’s favorite parts of being single is the autonomy it brings, so being able to pack up their suitcase and take their “broken hearts, put them in a drawer” is in their nature.

Capricorn: “How To Get The Girl” Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Dec. 22 - Jan. 19 Although Capricorns may seem stoic, they do have feelings — sea goats just struggle to express them. This song opens with an image of exactly that: "Say it's been a long six months / And you were too afraid to tell her what you want, want." Earth signs value perseverance above all else, Caps very much included. The chorus sums it all up: "I want you for worse or for better / I would wait forever and ever."

Aquarius: “Suburban Legends” Jan. 20 - Feb. 18 Aquarius just has it. People often are drawn to their charismatic energy, making “Suburban Legends” particularly on-brand. “You were so magnetic / it was almost obnoxious / Flush with the currency of cool,” Swift sings in the first verse. But the water bearer doesn’t love being tied down, especially when it comes to romantic relationships. The lyric “You had people who called you on unmarked numbers / In my peripheral vision,” echo that attitude.