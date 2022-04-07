April is a special month in astrology, as it’s bookended by two powerful new moons — the latter of which is also the year’s first solar eclipse. And right smack in the middle of everything is the April 2022 full moon, which rises on April 16 and serves as the final lunation before the chaos of eclipse season commences. Also traditionally called the Pink Moon, this rosy full moon is set to catalyze harmonious new beginnings in our lives and help us clear away any imbalances that are disrupting our personal flow. Understanding the spiritual meaning of the April 2022 full moon in Libra can help us make the most of this mystical and rebirth-oriented energy.

At the time of any full moon, the sun and moon will always be opposite to one another in the zodiac. In April’s case, the sun will be in go-getter Aries, and the moon will be in harmony-loving Libra. The tension between this monthly celestial face-off is what gives full moons a reputation for feeling so emotional, high-energy, and intense. While these lunations can certainly make us feel overdramatic, drained, or flushed with feelings, the climactic and illuminating energy of a full moon can also be used to help us let go of what’s no longer serving us or see things from a broader perspective. The April 2022 full moon is special in that it’s the the first full moon of the astrological year, and it’s taking place alongside some once-in-lifetime planetary connections — making its spiritual power even more potent.

When we work with the cosmic energy of the full moon, we allow ourselves to be more in sync with the natural rhythms of the cosmos. Because this is the last big lunar moment before eclipse season comes to shake up our destiny, it’s a great time for focusing on balance, too. Read on for a deep dive into April 2022 full moon’s spiritual meaning.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of The Pink Moon?

“Pink Moon” is a traditional nickname given to full moons that fall in April, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. This blushy epithet comes from the widespread bloom of the North American wildflower called pink moss phlox that occurs during this period of the year. This aligns beautifully with the spiritual meaning of this full moon, which encourages us to blossom when it comes to goals, social connections, and more. Additional historical names for this moon include the Egg Moon and the Sprouting Grass Moon, both of which also reference symbols of growth and renewal — themes that are especially potent during the spring season. April’s full moon also happens to be the Paschal Moon, aka the full moon that follows the spring equinox and determines the date of Easter. This further amplifies the rebirth-oriented energy of this lunar moment. As the first full moon of the astrological new year, this is a powerful time to ramp up the energy on our current goals and leave the darkness behind to make room for fresh springtime growth. New beginnings are everywhere.

When exploring the spiritual meaning April’s full moon, it’s also important to note that it’s taking place in bubbly air sign Libra — one of the signs ruled by romantic planet Venus — so it’s illuminating themes related to relationships, balance, and social connection, too. Aries season energy can make us headstrong and impulsive, but this Libran lunation will inspire us to find a moment of peace, lean into our closest partnerships, and steady ourselves toward a sense of equilibrium. Libra is represented by the symbol of the scales, so its energy helps us to find a harmonious synergy between extremes. This Libra full moon happens to be the midpoint between the fiery new moon in Aries that took place at the beginning of April and the solar eclipse in Taurus that wraps up the month — and it brings us an opportunity to find our footing and embrace a sense of inner-harmony. It’s a time to stand tall in our personal power, but also surrender to the magic of the universe and all the surprises life has in store for us.

A special aspect known as the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction in Pisces will also be taking place alongside April’s Pink Moon, and because of it, we’ll likely be looking at the world through rose-colored glasses. This once-in-a-lifetime alignment is bringing dreamy and abundant vibes to all zodiac signs, and it’s catalyzing a mystical period for spiritual growth, visionary creative inspiration, and major philosophical awakenings. With this illuminating full moon happening during the peak of this transit, it marks a potent time to tap into our visionary power and embrace expansion. The energy will be ethereal, but with the full moon being supported by action-oriented Mars and down-to-business Saturn, there’s potential to build our most fantastical visions in the real world.

How To Work With The Full Pink Moon’s Energy

In addition to the Piscean union of lucky Jupiter and illusive Neptune, the lover planets Venus and Mars are also in water sign Pisces at the time of this full moon, together forming a powerful Pisces stellium that’s casting a watery, rose-colored mist over Aries season. The emotional nature of the current cosmic line-up emphasizes the importance of embracing our feelings and intuition — and working with the element of water in our moon rituals can help us do just that. Taking a cleansing moon bath, gazing into a bowl of water for a scrying meditation, or simply putting some water out to charge under the light of the full moon are great ways to align with this full moon’s spiritual meaning.

If you are interested in doing any manifestation-related rituals to support your personal intentions, the Pink Moon — aided by the expansion-focused energy of the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction — can help you visualize your greatest goals and connect with your aspirations on a spiritual level. Bear in mind that we’ll enter the chaotic portal of eclipse season soon after this full moon, which is notoriously an inopportune time for lunar rituals, so this is our last solid chance to use the moon for manifestation from now through the end of May. Take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime magic of the Pink Moon and allow your rosiest dreams to blossom.