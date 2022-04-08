Your Horoscope For April’s Full “Pink” Moon

Get ready for some springtime magic, because on April 16, the season’s first full moon will blossom in the skies and light up the weekend with its lunar power. Also known as the Pink Moon, the April 2022 full moon in Libra will have us looking at life through rose-colored glasses and trusting in the natural equilibrium of the universe. Knowing how the Pink Moon will affect your zodiac sign specifically can help you best align with its energy.

April’s full moon rises in the realm of cardinal air sign Libra, which is associated with partnerships, social connections, and balance. This brings some much-needed diplomacy and perspective to the me-first energy of Aries season, making it easier to compromise and see things from other points of view. This lunation also peaks alongside a once-in-a-lifetime alignment between lucky Jupiter and spiritual Neptune in Pisces — which comprises part of the current Pisces stellium that’s dominating the skies — and this casts a mystical and sensitive haze over our full moon experience.

Thanks to this dreamy Piscean planetary pile-up, it seems the Pink Moon would have us floating on a bed of blush-colored roses. However, a sobering square-off between the sun, moon, and intensity-loving Pluto will bring some tension into the mix, too. The best way out is through our feelings: Honor your emotions under this full moon and trust that your intuition will lead you past your power struggles. Allow the harmony-seeking vibe of this Libran lunation to ground you in a place of balance and soften the edges of any extremes.

This full moon is an especially important time to find your footing, as it’s the last lunation to hit before eclipse season begins and inevitably shakes up our lives. Check out your April full moon horoscopes to find out how your zodiac sign will fare.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your relationships are under this lunar spotlight now, Aries, and it’ll help you to see things that may not be obvious under different cosmic lighting. Embrace these illuminated insights and find ways to bring healing to your partnerships and any hangups that have held you back from true commitment. Communication, diplomacy, and a willingness to compromise is key.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Once you have a solid schedule and regular routine down pat, it can be easy for a focused and hardworking sign like yourself to get lost in the not-so-exciting groove of daily responsibilities, Taurus. This full moon is asking you to focus on a better work-life balance and make more time for meaningful connections. Make time for spiritual soul-searching and give your greatest wishes a chance to come true.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Everything is coming up roses for you under this full moon, Gemini — so look forward to some blossoming flirtations and an influx of creative inspiration. You’re bursting with a zest for life and are ready to express your passions freely, so let go of any heavy thoughts and allow yourself to be playful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s time to stop and smell the roses, Cancer — your work-related responsibilities can wait until another day. Your soul is asking you to retreat into the richness of your feelings and find the truths within your heart. Spend sometime at home away from the stresses of your daily grind. Focus on comforting yourself and creating space for emotional exploration.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your soul is expanding in powerful ways now, Leo — and the best way to make sense of these spiritual upgrades is to talk about them! This full moon will inspire you to connect with the people around you and be more social. Even quick and lighthearted conversations may offer an enlightening perspective or inspire meaningful new ideas.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

We are living in a material world, Virgo — and this full moon wants you to enjoy every last drop of it. Lean into whatever brings you sensual pleasure now, whether that means splurging on a fancy date night or indulging in some kind of special treat. Being frugal is fine, but allowing yourself some luxuries is divine.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Who’s that superstar staring back at you in the mirror, Libra? Surprise: It’s you! And this full moon wants you to fully embody your innate power. Instead of funneling all your focus onto your relationships, put yourself first for a change and give your authentic self some space to do its thing. Don’t worry about what your partners or friends will think — let your heart be your north star.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It’s time to find some inner peace, Scorpio, and that means giving yourself some much-needed alone time. Too much stimulation and stress from your day-to-day life may be bringing you down, but it’s nothing a restorative and healing night in can’t cure. Take a spiritual full moon bath or do a quiet meditation to help center your spirit and connect with your mystical side.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The flow of your social life will come into focus under this full moon, Sagittarius, and you’ll have a chance to smooth over any issues within your squad. While your fiery instincts sometimes tempt you to fan the flames of drama, you can use your gifts to play mediator amongst friends and bring some harmony to your crew.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You catch more bees with honey than with vinegar, right Capricorn? Being diplomatic with authority figures or higher-ups at work can help boost your standing and ultimately get you what you want. Temper any urge to be defensive with a quick shot of compassion. There’s a lot of power to be found in being kind, fair, and just.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Keep your mind open to fresh perspectives and your heart open to realizing your dreams. You’ve been busy focusing on the little details of your life lately, Aquarius, but this full moon is illuminating a much more grandiose version of what could come to fruition. Trust that the universe has your back and expand your idea of what’s within your reach.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Life probably seems like a waking dream right now, Pisces, and that fantasy-filled feeling is great for fueling your creativity and creating romance. But remember that some invisible things can make real-world ripples. It’s important not to let relationship lines get too blurry and set some personal boundaries where necessary. Keep one foot rooted in reality.