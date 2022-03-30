3 Signs Least Affected By The Aries New Black Moon

Have you been on the edge of burnout lately? If so, rest may be on the horizon ahead of the next lunation. The April 2022 new black moon, which graces the skies on Apr. 1 at 2:24p (Mar. 31 11:24p PT) in trailblazing Aries, setting our passions ablaze while destroying any self-doubt. But even the bravest warriors need their beauty sleep — so while the self-assured fire sign is all about taking action, this lunation is a great time to recalibrate and plan your next big moves. If you’re one of the select zodiac signs least affected by the April 2022 new black moon, you’ll get a well-deserved opportunity to slow down and catch your breath.

Commencing the start of the lunar cycle is the new moon, which comes approximately every 28 days. Not only does the luminary signal a literal restart, but in astrology, it also symbolizes fresh vibes and new perspectives. Because the April new moon — also called a black moon, since it’s the second new moon in a month for those in the pacific time zone — is setting fire in daredevil Aries, it may seem almost impossible to sit still. However, it’s a great time to hone in on the tenacious energy of Aries to set bold intentions and plant seeds when it comes to your aspirations.

Keep reading to see if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the April new moon — and how to harness the brazen energy to take charge in all areas of life.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ready to explore your intellectual side, Leo? This lunation is moving into your ninth house of philosophy and higher learning, so your mind and heart may feel like they’re moving a gazillion miles a minute. But according to astrologer Lauren Ash, it’s more important now than ever to step back and reassess the intentions behind your big ideas rather than take the leap. “Don’t rush the details of your latest creative launch. Instead, this is the time to learn from your peers and open your mind up to new perspectives,” she tells Bustle. “Focus on self-care and self-improvement rituals during this new moon so you can be refreshed and ready to go later in the month.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s time to make moves in your relationships, Libra, because this lunation is firing up your house of close partnerships. Where are you struggling to strike a balance? Whatever new changes you’re staying optimistic about — whether it’s defining your relationship or moving in — the ball is in your court. “The fiery energy of your sister sign Aries will instill the confidence you need to set some serious boundaries,” says Ash. But don’t let Aries’ brazen attitude intimidate your peacekeeping tendencies. “Not all conversations are bad during this time — you may realize it’s time for you and your partner to make a serious commitment to solidify your love.”