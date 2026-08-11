August 12's Solar Eclipse Is Drama-Free For These 2 Zodiac Signs

Ready, set, eclipse! August’s new moon doubles as a total solar eclipse, and it’s here to poke holes in over-inflated egos in order to encourage true generosity and genuineness. Rising on Aug. 12 in the regal and roaring sign of Leo, this solar eclipse has a flair for the dramatic, so don’t expect it to be subtle. However, the few signs least affected by Aug. 12’s total solar eclipse may be able to pass themselves off as background characters rather than leading roles in this lunation’s chaotic show.

The sun has been traveling through Leo for the past few weeks, which tends to be an empowering and confidence-building time, as Leo is the sun’s sole sign of rulership. However, when the sun crosses paths with the moon on Aug. 12, its radiant light will be eclipsed for a brief but potent period — calling into question all the Leo season boldness you’ve been flaunting, and ensuring you have the authenticity and humility to back it up. In other words, are you walking the walk and talking the talk?

Eclipses are tough, but if you’re moving with honor, integrity, and good faith, you’ll find that this one is a lot easier to work with. A positive connection between the eclipse and maturity planet Saturn challenges everyone with a bit of tough love, but lots of leveling-up as a result. Meanwhile, a big and beautiful alignment involving romantic Venus, buzzy Mercury, innovative Uranus, mystical Neptune, and transformation-seeking Pluto helps a lot of under-the-surface information click into place intuitively, intellectually, and emotionally. These cosmic downloads are worth processing.

Not every eclipse is going to rock your world — it all depends on where these fateful lunations are hitting in your birth chart, and which planets they’re activating. So while this is likely to be a game-changing cosmic shake-up for some people, the zodiac signs least affected by Aug. 12’s solar eclipse will be spared from most of the drama. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) The past couple years have brought some very intense eclipses your way — and with the lunar eclipse later on this month coming for your chart’s relationship zone, you’re not out of the woods yet. However, this eclipse will be one of the first in a while to feel like less of an explosion and more like a slow burn. Most of the shifts that are taking place now are happening subconsciously rather than tangibly. So while the vibes may be uncomfortable, they shouldn’t be too tumultuous. The days surrounding this eclipse could bring about some strange and surreal thoughts or feelings — and in some moments, it may even feel like you’re looking at yourself through a stranger’s eyes. Try to focus less on making sense of every fleeting moment and more on letting your intuition guide you toward your next steps. The best eclipse advice you can follow is easy: Just vibe.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) This eclipse feels like the emotional equivalent of digging through boxes in an old haunted attic. You’re discovering some old treasures, some old triggers, and perhaps even some familiar ghosts, too. The challenge is to not run in the other direction when you see one. Thankfully, you’re not easily frightened — and as a logical earth sign, you know ghosts can’t hurt you. Don’t be afraid of what’s already inside of you. Your truth is your truth — so whether it’s good, bad, or ugly, it already exists, and you already know you can live with it. This eclipse could force you to face some deeply-buried feelings or fears, or expose some relationship tensions that have been previously unspoken. Everything is more intimidating in the shadows, but if you hold your gaze on these things until the eclipse passes, you’ll find that they’re a lot less scary in the light.

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