The Spiritual Meaning Of August's Solar Eclipse Will Ground You

The eclipse portal has opened, as August’s new moon is also a total solar eclipse. Rising on Aug. 12 in the bold and brave-hearted sign of Leo, this lunation brings the sun and moon together in the cosmic lion’s den, right alongside the release-oriented South Node — which just entered Leo less than a month ago. This fiery solar eclipse heralds a fresh journey of shedding old skins while also embracing new versions of yourself, and its relationship to the South Node of Destiny gives it an especially powerful spiritual meaning.

New moons occur every month, when the moon intersects with the sun’s location in the heavens, pairing these two luminaries at the exact same point in the zodiac. A couple times a year, this alignment occurs in close proximity to the North or South Nodes — two cosmic points that symbolize fate, higher purpose, and spiritual expansion — and this is what transforms a regular new moon into a solar eclipse. New moons are almost always energetically favorable for fresh starts, as they are the beginning phase of the lunar cycle, full of potential and very supportive to growth. This is also true of solar eclipses, except they’re said to have the potency of several new moons combined into one, so the new beginnings and energy-clearings brought about now will likely be more intense, speedy, or unexpected than most.

CESAR MANSO/AFP/Getty Images

This lunation hits in Leo, and Leo zodiac energy has a lot to do with leadership. Of course, being a leader shouldn’t be about needing to be recognized, feeling special, or being in a position of power over others. A good leader is able to zoom out and think about the well-being of the collective rather than themselves as an individual — and that’s a big part of what the spiritual meaning of the Aug. 12 total solar eclipse is about.

The Spiritual Meaning Of August’s Solar Eclipse

In order to understand the true spiritual meaning of August’s total solar eclipse, it’s helpful to know what’s happening with the North and South Nodes of Destiny, as these points are integral to the themes of the eclipses at any given time. The lunar nodes moved into the signs of Aquarius and Leo on July 26, kicking off a new 18-month-long spiritual journey as well as a new series of eclipses. The current series began with February’s solar eclipse in Aquarius — Leo’s opposite sign — and it’s being followed up by this month’s solar eclipse, which is the first to take place in Leo since 2019.

Leo is the fixed fire sign of the zodiac, and the only sign ruled by the sun in astrology, so it’s no surprise that its energy is all about the ways that people shine, show up, and express themselves. With the cleansing South Node here, this is a time to start focusing less on being the main character, and more on collaborating with a whole cast of characters. This South Node-adjacent solar eclipse is here to highlight the parts of your ego that are rooted in fear, selfishness, or projection. This can be a humbling experience, for sure — but it can also be a time of deep introspection that allows you to know yourself better, and thus develop the ability to contribute to the world more meaningfully.

Let the universe take the wheel and be open to the lessons and adjustments that come.

Looking at the parts of yourself that crave validation or superiority can be uncomfortable, but doing so is important. Being brave enough to face these shortcomings head-on is what will help you grow. Self-honesty will indeed be rewarded, as the sun and moon are in a supportive alignment with tough-love teacher Saturn, which brings challenges but also maturity. If you’re willing to face your shadows and start breaking down the parts of yourself that can be self-centered, you’ll naturally develop more confidence and self-awareness, which will help you move forward with more authenticity.

Noko LTD/E+/Getty Images

There will be a motivating element to this solar eclipse’s pursuit of greater authenticity, as go-getter planet Mars will be making positive connections with both the North and South Nodes, pushing everyone toward their meant-to-be path with bravery and boldness. Additionally, alongside the eclipse, there’s a beautiful multi-planetary connection involving lover Venus, transformational Pluto, change-making Uranus, and communicative Mercury. Eclipses aren’t easy, and this one in particular has the potential to pull you deep into your shadow, which can overflow into relationships or any other part of life. But you can trust that the realizations, changes of heart, and value shifts that take place are for your highest good — and you’ll feel their benefit even more quickly than you think.

How To Work With The Leo Solar Eclipse

Eclipses are a time of major cosmic instability, where situations can shift on a dime and realizations can come out of nowhere. That’s why many astrologers abide by the no manifestation rituals during eclipse season. Because eclipses deal with fate, it’s usually best to let the universe take the wheel and be open to the lessons and adjustments that come along with it. However, just because you’re not doing new moon spells during this eclipse doesn’t mean you can’t take some agency and work with the power of this lunation.

You’ll have more space and energy to make a positive mark on the world.

Leo zodiac energy embodies courage and confidence — but these qualities don’t come without work. If you’re overcompensating for your fears or lack of belief in yourself, you may appear to be strong and self-assured, but feeling like that secretly isn’t true could be eating at you from the inside out. That’s why during this eclipse, it’s so important to be real with yourself. What are you most afraid of? In what areas do you feel you’re not good enough? When do you most often feel jealousy, competitiveness, or an unreasonable need for attention?

CoffeeAndMilk/E+/Getty Images

Check in with yourself throughout the whole week of this eclipse, whether that’s simply through quiet self-reflection or journaling or talking things through with someone you can be really vulnerable with. Having a space where you can say or even just think things that feel embarrassing or shameful can help you work through them and become a stronger version of yourself. As you learn to let go of some of these ego-based behaviors and preoccupations, you’ll have more space and energy to make a positive mark on the world — one that truly makes you feel good about who you are.