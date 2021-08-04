August's New Moon Will Be Painless For These 3 Zodiac Signs

There’s nothing like a spark of inspiration and abundance to end an emotionally charged summer. And boy, could we use the boost after the intense shifts brought by the cosmos. Between kicking off the season with an eclipse moon in chatty Gemini and both Neptune and Jupiter going retrograde in the dreamy sign of Pisces, it’s remarkable that we made it to the other side. And the timing couldn’t be any more perfect, because the August 2021 new moon happens on August 8 at 9:50 a.m. EST (6:50 a.m. PST) in the self-assured and crafty sign of Leo at the exact same time as the “lion’s gate portal,” aka one of the luckiest days of the year! In numerology, the lion’s gate portal marks the time when Sirius, our brightest star, aligns with the sun and symbolizes fortune and lots of abundance. And for the zodiac signs the August 2021 new moon will affect the least, you’ll feel especially affirmed in your creative pursuits and overall self-confidence.

In astrology, the new moon refreshes the lunar cycle, acting as a reset for the next lunar phase. The new moon brings a fresh start to all zodiac signs, probing a time for rest and recharge, especially if you’re one of the signs least affeced by this lunation. Because August’s new moon will ingress into courageous Leo, you can expect a passionate spark of inspiration, which is heightened by the lion’s gate portal. “The Leo new moon will be an extremely powerful time to align with your soul purpose, and it is the beginning of a new personal chapter for many,” Ellen Bowles, astrologer and co-author of Astrology SOS: An Astrological Survival Guide To Life, tells Bustle. “Don’t be afraid to allow yourself to shine brightly, take up space, and be the main character of your own story.”

If you’re one of the zodiac signs the August 2021 new moon will affect the least, this fortune-filled lunation will be a solid time to kick your feet back and enjoy being showered with all the luck coming your way.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

You’re being pushed to expand beyond your comfort zone, but Leo’s fun-loving methods of uplifting you will take shape as fun exercises to get you in the comfortable space to create. Think finger painting or flipping through old photo books. The playful lion will also ask you to open yourself up to new opportunities, specifically within your career or financial sector, which will only be amplified by the lion’s gate portal. “Use this lunation to work on your money mindset by asking for a raise or increasing your rates,” Madi Murphy, astrologer and host of Cosmic RX Radio with Madi Murphy, tells Bustle. If you have a habit of convincing yourself your financial goals are unrealistic, this lunation marks a remarkable time for you to create new habits of optimism and reframe your self-talk.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Things are heating up, but you already know that, Sag. That’s because Leo’s fiery energy is stationed in the sun, moon, and Mercury, and being a fire sign yourself, you resonate deeply with this spark of creativity and passion. This coupled with the abundance brought by the lion’s gate portal is sure to have you breezzing through this lunation. “This new moon is lighting up your most erotic, sensual self,” says Murphy. “Let yourself be open to new levels of intimacy and practice being vulnerable.” Move into the flow of Leo’s passion-filled motions to discover what brings you pleasure and what makes you feel sexy.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces, if you’ve been feeling uninspired or drained lately (thanks to Jupiter retrograde stationed in your sign), the new moon will help you reignite that spark through a little self-care. You’re getting a chance to recalibrate thanks to the lion’s gate portal, so you can focus on manifesting your wildest fantasies. This lunation is the perfect excuse to dream without limits and not bother yourself with disapproving looks from others. Expect a huge spotlight on shadow work and connecting to deeper parts of yourself. Take this time to disconnect from the outer world and pull from the deep crevices of yourself through inner work — like reflection, journaling, or creating Pinterest or vision boards.