The Astrological Reason You'll Be Feeling Lucky Until October

Between entering the revolutionary age of Aquarius and surviving the first wave of emotional eclipse season, the astrological first half of 2021 has taken the entire zodiac wheel for a wild ride. So, if the thought of another planet going retrograde makes you wince, I don’t blame you! But the good news is that Jupiter retrograde can heighten our spiritual selves, as it forces the collective to expand their boundaries. The lucky planet Jupiter went retrograde on June 20 in its home sign of Pisces and will last until October 18, 2021. While this transit is virtually harmless, it does call for us to push our limits, so knowing how Jupiter retrograde affects your zodiac sign will help you navigate through its notable lessons.

To get a better grasp on Jupiter retrograde, it’ll help to know a little bit about this planet’s prosperous energy. For starters, the planet Jupiter is associated with abundance and fortune, so when we’re feeling particularly lucky, it’s likely we have Jupiter on our side. “When Jupiter is direct, there is a sense of inflated purpose and confidence and when it goes retrograde, it can stimulate the opposite,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “Although Jupiter generally has the impact of helping us feel positive and optimistic with a glass-half-full attitude, the retrograde can make it easier to see what we do not have ... this forces us to be realistic, take stock [of our current situation], and then continue on our paths with greater wisdom.”

Because Jupiter retrograde passes through its home sign of Pisces, water signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — in particular will experience a lucky hand. As a collective though, we’re being asked to expand our horizons outside of our comfort zones. “Jupiter is also a societal planet that rules our belief systems. In retrograde, we’re challenged to reevaluate our own beliefs to make sure they’re aligned to our authentic truth,” astrologer Cho Hwang tells Bustle. “Jupiter retrograde shows us how we tend to take on the opinions of others, even when they don’t serve us.”

This year, you can expect this Jupiter retrograde to be a pivotal time for intellectual expansion, as it energizes us with Piscean energy, snapping us out of our reliance on the external world and instead, cultivates resilience and strength within ourselves. Here’s exactly how Jupiter retrograde 2021 will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your bold and optimistic outlook on life is going to get more emotionally charged, Aries, so prepare yourself for some serious inner work during this backspin. As an Aries, you tend to be overly competitive, even seeing your personal growth as something you need to perfect. Jupiter retrograde will serve as a reminder for you to slow down. A planet’s influence is heightened especially when it shares the same element with a zodiac sign. Because of Jupiter’s affiliation with fire, your connection to Jupiter retrograde will be emphasized by your fiery nature, so you could feel especially affected by its expansive lessons.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

One of your many strengths lies in introspection and your initiative to do serious inner work. Because you’re such a pro at self-care, you could feel riding this wave particularly soothing, Taurus. Jupiter retrograde serves as a reminder to prioritize self-reflection, as it relates to your internal growth rather than external appearance. Take a look at your current self-care rituals and ask yourself if those practices are helping you progress or if they’re keeping you grounded in the same spot. These last few weeks might have felt unusually emotional for you, so this break can feel like a breath of fresh air. Look at your losses as detours for the best yet to come.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Jupiter retrograde is calling you to push your own boundaries, but who better to take on that challenge than you, Gemini? Your free-flowing and adaptable nature comes in handy during Jupiter’s backspin, as it bestows lessons in diversifying our belief systems and challenging our current routines. Reevaluate stigmas you might have unwittingly created that keep you from expanding your boundaries. Do your opinions and viewpoints actually belong to you, or are they coming from your environment? This backspin is challenging your mutable nature by forcing you to look within yourself — rather than in your external relations — to discover or rediscover your truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Being in tune with your emotions is one of your best traits, Cancer, but you might struggle with identifying too closely with them. As a natural empath, you’re able to understand the emotions of others, but strengthening your connection with others will involve connecting with them from a more analytical point of view. Get to know how they think, conceptualize, and react to the world around them. Your cunning intuition will play a strong hand during Jupiter retrograde, which can be used a helpful tool while you’re faced with reconstructing your connections.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As a passionate fire sign, your call to action can feel particularly intense, Leo. During this retrograde, you’ll be faced with challenging dogmas you set in place as a way to heighten your zest for life. What principles do you hold that might keep you from enjoying different things or creating unlikely friendships? You might have the urge to prove yourself to others, even to those whose opinions you don’t care for. Transfer that energy to challenge your fixed nature. Remember, you can’t change everyone’s mind, nor should you strive to do so. Time to challenge your own beliefs and structure instead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

During this retrograde, you could be called to challenge your negative self-talk in order to progress as more empathetic and understanding of others. Try to let go of your meticulous planning and adopt a more laid-back approach to life. Create a list of influences in your life that encourage you to be your best self. How often are you able to engage with a specific hobby or connect with these people? If your time is being taken up by people or circumstances that hinder your highest self, this might be illuminated deeply by Jupiter retrograde.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could feel an intense urge to keep the peace during this Juptiter retrograde, Libra. You can feel pressured to save face and remain cordial with people, even though doing so drains your energy and keeps you from progressing forward. This backspin will challenge your powerful need for harmony by forcing you to cut out people and things that are holding you back, even if it feels out of character. Reevaluate how much effort you pour into your external attachments — the opportunities that will arise because of it will be worthwhile.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Because Jupiter will be retrograde in your water sister, Pisces, your creativity will be illuminated, Scorpio. “Your inner creative world is being activated, so it’s an excellent time to focus on this part of your life. Is your job satisfying you right now. And if not, how can you be more creative in how you approach it?” asks Monahan. This transit can be especially powerful, as you can cultivate the courage to outsource and ask for guidance from those who wish to uplift you. Take advantage of this encouragement, as it’ll expand your confidence and help you harness your bold and intuitive power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As the optimist of the zodiac, you’re able to transmute misfortune as valuable lessons. In fact, your ability to see the glass half full will help you navigate the expansive nature of this year’s Jupiter retrograde. “Jupiter is your [ruling planet], so when it goes retrograde, you can feel its effects more so than other signs,” says Monahan. Now might be a good time for you to take stock of what you have — are your efforts in your life and relationships are making an impact, or are you wasting your time? “Where are you getting in return for your energy and where are you being drained?” adds Monahan.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could feel a powerful push to explore your internal self, but that shouldn’t be too much of a challenge for you, Cap. “Communication and learning is the focus,” says Monahan. “Now’s a great time to research college courses or online training and set new goals that push your limits.” If you tend to be too analytical, you run the risk of missing out on discovering untraditional skills that can be useful in the future. Throughout Jupiter retrograde, you’re faced with the challenge to connect with yourself and others on a more spiritual, transcendental perspective.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Right now, you could feel drained from the uncomfortable emotions you’ve had to confront this year, Aquarius. The idea of more expansion, internal dialogue, and hard-hitting lessons might feel like a chore rather than an expansive journey. During Jupiter’s backspin, you’ll get a chance to elevate your self-awareness through shadow work. Sit out on social interaction to examine your internal dialogue. Do you find yourself inflating your skills, or feel less secure in your abilities in the external world? Whatever internal obstacles you’ve been facing will be illuminated during Jupiter retrograde.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel Jupiter retrograde’s effects to be rewarding, Pisces. That’s because this transit started in your native Sun sign. In fact, you could feel especially empowered. “Jupiter conjunct Pisces is a harmonious and abundant aspect,” says Monahan. “The rest of the retrograde will be activating your house of money, so it can be a great time to do an audit on your spending and see how you can build better habits going forward.” Your search for abundance is going to be extra illuminated during this prosperous transit. Just be sure you have a realistic grasp on your goals rather than seeing them through rose-tinted glasses.