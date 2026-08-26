August's Full Sturgeon Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Be Gentle On 2 Zodiac Signs

Most of August has been dominated by the intense and change-filled energy of eclipse season. Have you felt it? The first to hit this summer was the total solar eclipse on Aug. 12, and that’s now being followed up by an important and plot-shifting lunar eclipse on Aug. 27 PT (or technically just after midnight on Aug. 28, in eastern time). This lunar eclipse double’s as August’s full moon — which is also dubbed the Sturgeon Moon in some traditional North American folklore. This lunation is rising in the sensitive water sign of Pisces, so it’s taking everyone’s hearts on an emotional and electrifying ride, and you’ll want to take some eclipse precautions. However, the lucky zodiac signs least affected by Aug. 27/28’s lunar eclipse will likely be left with a little less whiplash.

There have been a series of eclipses bouncing between the opposing signs of Pisces and Virgo over the past couple years, collectively taking people on a journey toward embracing the mysterious and the mystical. August’s full moon eclipse will be the very last to take place in Pisces for nearly a decade, so it’ll carry you into the closing chapters of a storyline that has unfolded in your life since 2024 — especially in regards to the way you channel your creativity, spirituality, intuition, and imagination.

While the lunar eclipse is in Pisces, the sun will be directly across the zodiac, linked up with intellectual Mercury in Virgo. This alignment (known as a Mercury cazimi) wants to find the logic in whatever’s happening, categorizing it all into tidy and well-labeled boxes. However, the eclipse in messy and day-dreamy Pisces plunges you into the abyss instead. Unlike this detail-oriented and grounded Virgo, Pisces zodiac energy is more poetic than pragmatic. This water sign prefers feelings and fantasies to facts and figures, and it pays more attention to symbols and vibes than the things you can measure. With that in mind, this eclipse is like a test for your intuition. Are you able to accept what you can’t control and put more faith in your higher self or in the universe’s veiled plans for you?

The lunar eclipse is locked into a tension-filled T-square aspect with unpredictable planet Uranus, which brings unexpected twists and turns to this already-chaotic lunation. Situations may come to an sudden conclusion or climax this week, or you may come to some surprising realizations. Just remember that not everything that emerges from this eclipse is going to immediately make sense on paper. Despite the Virgo season urge to mentally organize your thoughts and experiences, this Pisces-ruled eclipse challenges you to put faith in your feelings, following the invisible signs toward whatever your heart tells you is meant to be.

This is the last eclipse of the year, and it can help crystallize some serious spiritual growth, if you let it. If you happen to be one of the couple zodiac signs least affected by August’s lunar eclipse full moon, you’ll be able to integrate the cosmic lessons in a calmer and gentler way.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’ve been learning a lot about the connection between the inner world of your subconscious and the external world of your everyday routines. This eclipse asks you to let some of your magic and mysticism spill into the mundane parts of your life. If you stripped away all the daily expectations you force on yourself and stopped making your schedule based solely on outside responsibilities, what kind of space would you have? And what kinds of habits would you build in place of what was there before? You’ll probably be surprised at how much your mind, body, and spirit instinctively know how to balance your time, if you let your intuition take the lead. There’s a difference between ignoring your obligations and simply shifting your perspective around them, and this eclipse helps you put that into practice.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) One of the most important lessons you’re learning during this eclipse series is how to be present. It’s easy to lose the meaningful little details when you’re swept up in what feels like the big picture — whether that means your end goals, your highest ambitions, or your ideas of what you want to see in your future. But those small and fleeting moments in life are where so much of the magic lies, and this lunation is challenging you to immerse yourself in these seemingly insignificant interactions, observations, and experiences. When you’re not caught up in thinking about the past or the future, you can truly speak from the heart — and that’s another powerful piece of this eclipse for you. You don’t need footnotes with layers of sources to simply share your opinions or feelings on something. Say what you feel in the moment and don’t worry too much about what’s beyond that.

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