August's Full Blue Moon Will Coax Out 4 Zodiac Signs' Softer Sides

August’s full blue moon in intuitive Pisces is about to deliver a crash course in self-compassion. Illuminating the skies at 9:35 p.m. ET on Aug. 30, 2023, this emotionally-charged lunation is especially powerful. It will prompt us to tune into our inner world, nurture our spiritual wellness, and let go of what’s holding us back. It’s a great time to manifest your goals, too. In particular, four zodiac signs will be least affected by the Aug. 30 moon, which means they’ll have an easier time leaning into their soft, vulnerable side, and they’ll feel extra supported by loved ones.

In astrology, full moons the closing act of the lunar cycle. They also denote a time for release, emotional catharsis, and action. This lunation is special for two reasons: It’s called a blue moon because it’s the second full moon of the month (the first was on Aug. 1). It’s also a supermoon, which gives la luna an extra large appearance. Combined, this lunation is particularly potent for spiritual work. The emotional pressure is on for most of us but for a few zodiac signs, letting go will be a breeze.

Since this full blue moon rises in sensitive Pisces (aka the final sign of the zodiac), it’s an especially ripe moment to let go of burdens. “This can be a bittersweet full moon that shows us what needs to be dissolved, whether we feel ready to let it go or not, because a new chapter is on the horizon and we have to begin it with a clean slate,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. Those who are less impacted by this emotional full moon will have an easier time manifesting their future.

If you’re one of the four zodiac signs least affected by Aug. 30’s full blue moon, here’s how to channel Pisces’ optimism and rise above this turbulent lunation.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

Step back from the chaos, Aries, and allow yourself to relax — especially if you’re on the verge of mental burnout. This lunation is prime time to lean toward spiritual liberation. One great way to connect with your subconscious? Dream work. “Getting more sleep could mean that you’ll start to experience vivid dreams [that] uncover important messages,” Marquardt says. Don’t cast them off as nonsense.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Prepare to explore, Cancer. Whether you’re physically seeing new sights or mentally diving into new ideas, this is a good time to venture out of your comfort zone. “This full moon will expand your sense of wonder about the world and help you uncover more meaning in life,” Marquardt says. However you choose to wander, this lunation is all about keeping an open mind.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Passion and creativity are swirling around you, Scorpio. Revel in everything that brings you pleasure. If you’ve been second-guessing yourself, particularly when it comes to your artistic projects, this lunation will inspire you to kick doubt to the curb. “At the heart of it, Scorpio will be changing how they channel their creative energy by birthing new visions and figuring out ways to weave their dreams into reality,” Marquardt says. It’s also be a powerful moment to monetize a hobby. Finally, keep an eye out — romance might be on the horizon.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It’s time to soften up, Capricorn. Though you’re typically ruled by logic, this potent full moon is encouraging you to tap into your heart instead. Specifically, it’s a time to practice empathy and be more sensitive about how you express yourself to others. “This will also be a time when Capricorn feels compelled to slow down and find beauty in the smaller, simpler aspects of life,” Marquardt says.

