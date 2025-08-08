August 9's Full Sturgeon Moon Will Be Relaxing For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Mercury retrograde may be putting a damper on the current cosmic vibes, but the magic of mid-summer is still potent as can be. That’s thanks in large part to the powerful full moon that’s rising on Aug. 9, also known as this year’s Sturgeon Moon, which is inspiring all zodiac signs to stop playing by other people’s rules and find their truth. While this may be an intense cosmic moment for some, the zodiac signs least affected by August’s full moon will likely find that this eccentric lunar event feels more refreshing than dizzying.

The sun has been in its home sign of Leo for the past few weeks, sprinkling some added confidence, charisma, and creativity over everyone’s endeavors. But August’s full moon in Aquarius is here to balance out Leo season’s spotlight-seeking energy with a bit of this air sign’s free-thinking rebelliousness. It’s fun to feel popular, but maintaining the status quo isn’t worth it if it comes at the cost of your authenticity. This empowering lunation is a reminder that it’s better to stand out from the crowd than to get lost trying to fit into someone else’s idea of what’s cool or “normal.” Being your weird and wonderful self isn’t self-serving — it’s one of the most inspiring things you can do for the world around you.

The moon won’t be making any major aspects to any other celestial bodies, so all zodiac signs will be free to channel Aquarius’ cool and independent energy as they connect with their inner rebels. But there are also some other extraordinarily lucky alignments happening alongside this lunar moment, too. Firstly, a gorgeous Grand Air Trine involving energizing Mars, electrifying Uranus, and transformational Pluto gives you the power, inspiration, and motivation necessary to level up into your next evolution. But perhaps more importantly, love planet Venus and lucky planet Jupiter will be approaching a beautiful conjunction with one another, infusing all of your full moon intentions with a cosmic Midas touch. Stop thinking small and start channeling the abundant mindset that you deserve.

If you’re one of the signs least affected by August’s full moon, sit back and let yourself get inspired by the weird and wonderful vibes that are currently buzzing in the cosmos.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’re opening your heart in a big way right now — and thankfully, August’s full moon is giving you the strength to set the boundaries necessary to protect it. With lucky Jupiter and romantic Venus in your sign together approaching a beautiful once-a-year conjunction, you’re being blessed with all sorts of easy-flowing opportunities to level up and deepen your compassion. And guess what? Under this lunation, you’ll probably feel a lot less afraid of change than you normally would, so start manifesting a whole new reality. Staying true to yourself is more important than anything else, so don’t hold back your authentic feelings to appease others. Just be your messy, loving, and emotional self.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Leo season has probably been especially introspective for you, with lots of spiritual lessons that are slowly integrating from deep within your heart. That’s why August’s full moon is an ideal time to restructure your day-to-day routine in a way that supports the growth spurt you’re experiencing. As a Virgo, being organized and having systems is kind of your thing. But what if the things that keep other people’s messes in check don’t apply to you in the same way? Consider your ever-changing needs and desires and start looking for ways to make space for this type of evolution in the way you structure your life. You should never be so booked and busy that you can’t stop and reflect on the new person you’re eternally becoming.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Hectic schedules may have made the past few weeks a little difficult to handle, but this full moon is offering you a mystical reprieve from the stressors and responsibilities of daily life. Now’s a time to listen to your intuition and keep your third eye open to psychic signals, as you’re currently a hot rod for spiritual downloads. You’re fully tapped into the collective consciousness, so give yourself some space to explore the visions, thoughts, and feelings that seem to be popping into your mind’s eye. When you mentally remove yourself from your daily matrix, how does your version of reality begin to shift? Hold onto this magic and find ways to blend it into your more mundane routine.

