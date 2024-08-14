These 2 Zodiac Signs Can Chill Out During August’s Full Sturgeon Moon

The year’s first supermoon is coming in hot on August 19, and it’s here to usher all zodiac signs into a new era of embracing authenticity, letting go of judgment, and allowing their individuality to shine. That’s because August’s full moon — traditionally nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon — is rising in the eccentric and innovative sign of Aquarius. It’s also facing off with the confident sun in its sparkly home sign of Leo, prompting you to consider the role you play in the lives of others and get more comfortable expressing yourself openly. There are some tough but constructive planetary alignments happening alongside this lunation, but for a few lucky zodiac signs, the growing pains won’t feel quite as sensitive.

Aquarius zodiac energy is rebellious and unconventional, so this full moon is calling for you to let your freak flag fly proudly — even if that means dealing with some challenges and letting go of things that aren’t serving you. The full moon is facing off with Mercury retrograde, highlighting some of the mental mix-ups of the backspin and giving them more context. Collectively, the sun, moon, and Mercury will square off with the unpredictable planet Uranus, promising electrifying shocks and out-of-left-field surprises that force you to think outside the box and push the limits of your comfort zone.

Mimi Ditchie Photography/Moment/Getty Images

But those planetary squabbles aren’t even half the story. Almost every major planet in the zodiac is being dragged into the drama under this full moon, as amorous Venus will be in tough opposition to stern Saturn, and they’ll both be squaring off with hot-headed Mars and expansive Jupiter. Both squares and oppositions can be volatile aspects, as they cry out for the need for change and force you to make moves. So while you may feel frustrated by some of the things that come up under this full moon, trust that by facing them head-on and finding some solutions, you’ll learn valuable lessons that’ll open new doors you can’t even imagine yet.

Everyone should brace themselves for a big moon, big feelings, and big changes — as well as a big opportunity for growth. But as for the two zodiac signs least affected by August’s full moon, they should thank their lucky stars that they’ll make it through this one a little easier than most.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As the sign ruled by the moon itself, there’s rarely a lunation that you don’t feel in a meaningful way — and the same is true for the August full moon. However, compared to most zodiac signs, your day-to-day life won’t be quite as disrupted by this cosmic event. The full moon is hitting your mysterious eighth house, bringing some deep-seated secrets, fears, and vulnerabilities to the surface. It’s time to reevaluate where you’re directing your energy. Is it going toward work, relationships, or self-improvement? Or are there energy vortexes in your life that aren’t actually worth your time and effort? Keep your ears and heart open, because the answers you seek will eventually find their way to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

August’s full moon is hitting your money sector, so it’s time to check in on your finances — and it’ll be helpful to think outside the box if you need to make any adjustments. You can be a bit of a traditionalist at times, Capricorn, especially with your material resources. But mindlessly doing things the same way just because it’s “how you’ve always done it” isn’t always the wisest choice, and sometimes a little risk can bring a big reward. Mercury is retrograde, so it’s not a great time to make any volatile money moves or high-stakes investments. However, it may be time to push the limits of your comfort zone a bit and examine things from a different angle.