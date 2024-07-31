August's New Moon Will Be So Impactful For These 2 Zodiac Signs

The heart of summer is hitting and the astrology of August is heating up fast, as this year’s fiery new moon in Leo is rising on the morning of Aug. 4. The sassy and star-powered energy of Leo season is firing up everyone’s confidence, so this lunation is a great time for all zodiac signs to gas themselves up with some extra self-love and pursue their goals with passion. But some members of the zodiac will be feeling August’s new moon with extra intensity — and for them, this could be one of the most important moments for manifesting for the rest of the summer.

This new moon brings the luminaries together in the gregarious and lovable sign of Leo, infusing the cosmic landscape with a sense of playfulness, empowerment, and pride in one’s own accomplishments. Thanks to some helpful planetary connections with go-getter Mars and lucky Jupiter, it’ll be an energizing time to pursue your heart’s passions and prioritize the things that make you feel most like yourself. The spotlight is yours for the taking, so don’t shy away from the sparkly opportunities you can create during this special lunar alignment.

However, there is also intensity happening, as summer’s premiere Mercury retrograde period is kicking off less than 24 hours after the new moon. These backspins are notorious for stirring up communication clashes, schedule snags, and more — making it even more vital for some zodiac signs to squeeze in a moment of manifestation before August’s astrological vibe gets messy.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the signs most affected by the new moon on August 4, and how to make it work for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

August’s new moon is a big deal for you, Gemini, and it’s rising in your communication sector. This isn’t necessarily one of the most sensitive parts of your chart, but it’s still exciting — as this creative lunation can help you generate lots of exciting new ideas and express yourself with more confidence. As a chatty and intellectual Gemini, this realm of your life is an important piece of how you interact with the world, so having such a bold, fresh start in this area could open doors.

However, this lunation is likely to impact you tangibly because action-oriented Mars and higher-minded Jupiter are in your sign at the moment, and both planets will be forming a super supportive aspect to the new moon. Thanks to these helpful cosmic connections, any goals you set for yourself now are being infused with an extra jolt of energy and optimism, making it easier to keep the momentum going — even with your ruling planet Mercury stationing retrograde later that night.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This lunation finds the sun — your cosmic ruler — teaming up with the moon in your sign, so naturally you’re going to feel the power of this cosmic moment more intensely than most people. And that’s a good thing because this new moon is one of the best manifesting moments of the summer. It’s being supported by some sweet sextile aspects from both motivating Mars and fortune-filled Jupiter, so you’ll feel especially confident, creative, and optimistic about your ability to make your own wishes come true. Leos are meant to shine, and this new moon is the perfect reminder of why you have every right to soak up the spotlight.

It’s also important for you to capitalize on this lunar burst of energy and enthusiasm given that Mercury retrograde kicks off shortly after the new moon peaks, and this backspin will continue throughout the rest of Leo season. The retrograde will also roll right back into your sign by the middle of the month, mixing your signals even more tangibly — so use the clarity and creative juice of this moon to get your ideas pinned to the wall before mental matters get messy.