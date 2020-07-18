It's possible to get an amazing night’s sleep on a budget, thanks to the best cheap bed sheets. Cheap bed sheets are available in a variety of fabrics — including soft cotton, warm and cozy flannel, durable and wrinkle-resistant polyester and cotton blends, smooth microfiber, or cooling bamboo — so choose one based on your needs and preferences. Make sure the sheets fit your bed size — and know that if you have a tall mattress or a mattress pad, to look for a fitted sheet with deep pockets, so it won’t slip off.

If you opt for cotton or cotton-blend sheets, pay attention to the thread count (aka the number of threads per square inch) of the sheets. Generally speaking, the higher the thread count the softer the sheet, so aim for a count of at least 200. You’ll also want to take note of the weave of cotton or cotton-blend sheets, which is another factor that impacts how they feel. The two main weave options are percale, which has a crisp feel, and sateen, which feels silky and smooth.

These bed sheet sets are all super cheap — $50 or less, in fact — so that you can enjoy a truly peaceful slumber on a budget. And Amazon reviewers are over the moon about them, too. Most are sold in four-piece sets, which typically includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, so you'll have everything you need to jump into bed.

1. A Microfiber Sheet Set With More Than 50,000 Five-Star Reviews On Amazon

When a product has more than 99,000 reviews on Amazon — more than 50,000 of which give it a perfect five-star rating — you know it’s a good one. That's why this Mellanni sheet set stands out as a truly foolproof buy. The sheets are made of a brushed microfiber fabric that’s super soft, lightweight, and breathable. The sheets are fade-, stain-, and shrink-resistant, so you can rest easy knowing they’ll last for the long haul. In case you need a little added assurance, they come with a lifetime manufacturer guarantee.

Choose from a massive range of color options and some pattern options, too. The fitted sheet is designed to fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep, but this pick is also available in extra-deep pocket versions if needed.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this sheet set based on the reviews and am so loving what a value they are! For years I've been investing in high thread count cotton sheets and was bummed about the cost each time a set wore out or, like our last set, tore. When I came across these I was skeptical that they could be as soft as my 1000 TC Egyptian cotton but they are! Maybe even softer because there's absolutely no break-in time. Right out of the package they are incredibly soft. Plus they don't get staticky and there was no weird smell (my other concerns with microfiber sheets). I adore snuggling in them and look forward to tucking in after a long day. For the price, they are an unbelievable value, and the only sheets I [intend] to buy from now on!"

Set includes: Flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases

Flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Extra-Deep Pocket Full, Queen, Extra-Deep Pocket Queen, King, California king, and Split King

2. A Set of Crisp Organic Cotton Sheets

If you enjoy a crisp bed sheet, then you’ll be elated with the feeling of these Sleep Mantra sheets. The sheets — which feature a cool percale weave and a 300 thread count — are made of 100% organic cotton, which is ultra-lightweight. All four pieces of the sheet set are hypoallergenic, too.

The fitted sheet will fit mattresses up to 14 inches deep. Choose from a handful of pale and neutral colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These percale weave cotton sheets are organic, cool, crisp and perfect for warmer months. They come rolled up in a storage bag. The fit my queen size bed perfectly. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases! They are prewashed and ready for use. They keep me comfy and cool at night! I highly recommend this awesome organic sheet set!"

Set includes: Flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases

Flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King

3. An Ultra-Warm Flannel Sheet Set

You won't be able to resist snuggling up in these Ruvanti flannel sheets. Made from 100% cotton flannel, the sheets are supremely warm and cozy — perfect for the cold-weather months or if you just enjoy being warm year round. The sheets feature a plaid pattern, and are available in three color options — blue, gray, or green. The fully elasticized fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am always cold. Summer, winter, you name it, who knows why. I regularly sleep with 4 comforters on my bed-- I'm not exaggerating. It's cumbersome. I've also had flannel sheets for 15 years, so I'm not new to the flannel game. However, with these sheets, I've been able to drop down to 2 comforters! That means they are twice as warm as any other flannel sheets I've ever had. (Actually it's probably more than that, since comforters are generally warmer than sheets...) They're also very soft, and very nice looking. 5 stars, worth every penny."

Set includes: Flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases

Flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases Available sizes: Full, Queen, and King

4. A Set Of Cooling Bamboo Sheets

Made entirely of bamboo, these sheets from Hotel Sheets Direct have thermoregulating properties, so they’re cool when it’s hot out and warm when it’s cool out. The lightweight and breathable sheets are hypoallergenic and eco-friendly, too. Plus, the sheets feel silky and smooth.

With more than 7,200 reviews on Amazon, and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, a lot of reviewers on the site report that climbing into bed after a long day is so much better because of these sheets; they’re worth every penny. Choose from a range of solid colors. The fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 15 inches deep.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "REALLY 100% BAMBOO!! Cool, soft sheets...even better than 1400 thread count, expensive, hotel cotton sheets!! They do not get hot while you are sleeping! [...] These are the Real Deal: cool, soft, airy, silky, billowy bamboo sheets!! I LOVE THEM!!"

Set includes: Flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases

Flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, and Split King

5. A Wrinkle-Resistant Sheet Set Made Of Cotton & Polyester

When the softness of cotton combines with the durability of polyester, the result is this amazing AmazonBasics sheet set. The wrinkle-resistant sheet set will become your new favorite thing — just take the word of Amazon reviewers who give this pick a solid 4.4-star rating, after more than 1,400 and growing reviews.

The fast-drying sheets have a thread count of 225, and are available in a handful of basic color options. The fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I really like these sheets. They are thick and substantial and very easy to wash without wrinkling. They are soft and very nice to sleep on. And you can't beat the price. Very happy with this purchase. I will buy these again in the future."

Set includes: Flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases

Flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, and King

6. A Microfiber Set With An Extra-Deep Pocket Fitted Sheet

If you have a tall mattress or a thick mattress pad, you may need to go with a fitted sheet that has extra-deep pockets to ensure it won’t slip off during the night. These CGK Unlimited sheets are designed for mattresses that are up to 24 inches deep, making them the perfect solution to tall mattress woes.

The sheets are made of a soft and lightweight microfiber material that feels simply amazing to relax on. They're resistant to tearing, shrinking, and fading, so you’ll be able to enjoy them for a long time. Amazon reviewers give this pick a solid 4.5-star rating on the site, with 9,000 and counting reviews. Choose from a range of solid colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: My husband and I recently put a 4 inch mattress pad on our already huge mattress (which now makes it almost 20inches). After trying 6 name brand sheets that stated they were “extra deep pockets”, ridiculously overpriced, and still came off the mattress as we slept overnight, I decided to check out Amazon and stumbled upon the CKG Unlimited Extra Deep pocket sheets. I was skeptical at first because I am a type of person that likes to feel and see items before buying. I placed the order, they arrived the NEXT DAY, And they were everything that we were looking for! They are extremely soft, great quality [...] not hot at all, and they stay ON the bed!! I did wash them with cold water as soon as they arrived and threw them in the dryer on low prior to putting them on the bed and had no issues. I will definitely be looking to purchase other colors and I am extremely satisfied."

Set includes: Flat sheet, fitted sheet, and either two or four pillowcases depending on the size of the sheets

Flat sheet, fitted sheet, and either two or four pillowcases depending on the size of the sheets Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, and Split King

7. An Cheap Sheet Set In A Wide Variety Of Patterns & Colors

Amazingly soft, a stellar color and pattern selection, and most importantly — super cheap: What's not to love about this sheet set from AmazonBasics? And it’s clear that reviewers agree, since this set boasts a 4.5-star rating among 66,000 and growing reviews.

All of the pieces in the set are made from a lightweight microfiber material. The fitted sheet features elastic all the way around, and will work on mattresses up to 16 inches deep.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "After looking for some affordable grey sheets for what felt like ages, I stumbled across these. I admit I had my doubts that they would be good quality, because while I love Amazon, I don't really think of AmazonBasics when I think of bedding. But the price was good and the color was what I was looking for, so I decided to give them a try. I'm so glad I did! These sheets are great! They're the perfect medium/dark grey color. They aren't too thick or too thin, and they fit my thick mattress perfectly. Most importantly, they are SUPER comfortable! They are soft, with a kind of brushed feel to them. I swear they get softer with each washing. These have become my favorite out of all of the sheets I have because they are just the perfect level of softness with just the right weight for me. I will definitely be heading right for these the next time I need to buy some sheets, and I recommend them."