If you like to keep your devices by your bedside, then a nightstand charging station might be the solution. From nightstands with built-in charging ports to tabletop charging stations that you keep next to your bed, the best nightstand charging stations are compatible with your devices and have space to hold them all. Plus, they will match your bedroom aesthetic. Look for the features that will make the most out of your nightstand space like a lamp, alarm clock, or radio.

What To Consider When Shopping For Nightstand Charging Stations

Style

You’ll need to decide whether you’d like your charging station to be the nightstand itself with a built-in lamp or drawer, or a charger that sits on the top of a bedside table with multiple ports. If you’d like a more clutter-free look, keep an eye out for wireless options or even organizers that hide your cords out of sight. For more mobility, or watching your devices from bed, a nightstand charging station on wheels might be appealing.

Charging Capability

It’s important that your charging station has the right ports and wireless charging capabilities for all your devices. For wired charging, most options below have USB-A ports, so you would need an adapter for USB-C or Lightning cords. Or, you can opt for a charging station with an AC power outlet and charge your device using an adapter and cable.

When it comes to wireless, most wireless charging stations are Qi-enabled for your devices — Qi is the industry-wide wireless-charging standard. If you have an iPhone 8 or later, Samsung S4 or later, Google Pixel 3 or later, or another kind of smartphone, your device may be Qi compatible. In terms of charging speeds, the more watts your wireless charging station has, the faster the charge will be — iPhones can support chargers up to 7.5 watts and Android phones can support 10 watts. You don’t need to turn anything on for charging, just place your phone on the wireless charge pad and it should start automatically.

Number of Ports

Look for a charging station that fits your needs — and maybe has a spare port or two for extra items, just in case. Some stations are set up for just a few items, while other stations can charge up to 10 devices at once, so you want to make sure you’re not one port short.

From sleek, wireless valet trays to a set of two bedside tables with power outlets, here are some of the best nightstand charging stations to keep all your devices organized and charged, right where you need them.

1. A Movable Nightstand Charging Station With A Lamp

Pros:

Lockable, rolling casters

Rotatable lamp

Includes USB port and power outlet

Bulb included

Cons:

The lampshade looks a little cheap according to some reviewers

This engineered wood and metal frame bedside table is a nightstand and a charging station all in one. It features one USB-A port and one power outlet for your devices, plus a rotatable lamp (bulb included) with a linen lampshade. The table includes a C-shaped design and four casters that are also lockable, so it’s easy to move closer to your bed or anywhere else in a room. The power cord is 57 inches long and there are two shelves for extra storage. A manual and hardware is included, and reviewers report that assembly is easy. It’s also available without casters or as a set of two nightstands.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Easy assembly, looks great and the charging port is perfect.”

Ports: One 5V 1A USB-A port and one power outlet | Dimensions: 15.8 x 23.6 x 59.6 inches | Colors: 6

2. A Space-Saving Vertical Tabletop Charging Station

Pros:

Over 13,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Can charge up to six devices at once

Available in 13 colors and prints

Small footprint

Cons:

The bright blue indicator light may be distracting when trying to sleep, according to reviewers

If you’re looking for a charging station that can handle multiple devices and won’t take up a lot of room, then this vertical charger is a solid and popular pick. It has over 13,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating and can power up to six USB-powered devices at once. The base has a small footprint; it’s only 2.5 wide by 2.9 inches deep, and you can get it in 13 colors and prints including marble. There is a bright blue indicator light that lets you know when your devices are charging, but note that some reviewers found that distracting on their nightstands when they were trying to sleep.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Just what I was looking for to use on my nightstand. I have several USB wires that I plug into my devices at night. This way I only have one plug in the outlet instead of 3 separate USB charging blocks in a power strip.”

Ports: Six USB-A ports | Dimensions: 4.4 x 2.5 x 2.9 inches | Colors: 13

3. A Wireless Charging Station For 3 Different Kinds Of Devices

Pros:

Over 54,000 reviews and an overall 4.3-star rating

Can charge a phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once

Charger base has nonslip silicone to prevent slipping and a ventilation hole

Indicator lights can be turned off at night

Cons:

Does not include Apple Watch charging cord

Can charge several kinds of smartphones, but only Apple AirPods and Apple Watches

When you want to charge your phone, Apple AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, this popular charging station is a great option. It has a charging port for your AirPod case, a wireless pad that’s suitable for a variety of smartphones and cases less than four millimeters thick, and an area to charge your Apple Watch. Just note that only Apple AirPods are compatible and you have to install your own Apple Watch charging cord into the station. The charger base is made of nonslip silicone that won’t slide on your nightstand, plus it’s designed with a ventilation hole so devices won’t overheat. There’s an indicator light that lets you know that your devices are charging, but you have the option to turn that off at night when you go to sleep.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Love this charging station. It takes up no space on your bedside table or nightstand and charges your AirPods, Apple Watch and iPhone all at the same time. The light pulses slowly when it’s charging and is solid when everything is fully charged. Light can also be turned off if wanted. It is very easy to take with you when you travel and do not have to worry about having three separate chargers for charging all of your items. It’s all in one. Would definitely recommend.”

Ports: One wireless pad and one AirPod charging port (must install your own Apple Watch charging cord) | Dimensions: 3.9 x 5.35 x 5.3 inches | Colors: 5

4. A Dimmable Nightstand Lamp & Charging Station

Pros:

Over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Dimmable

Available in six colors

Can charge devices via USB and power outlet

Compact size

Cons:

Might flicker occasionally according to some reviewers

Not only does this nightstand lamp have a dimmable knob, but it also can charge multiple devices at once. There are two power outlets and two USB-A ports built into the lamp, plus it has a compact size that’s ideal for bedside tables. Even though it’s on the small side, one reviewer reports, “The lamp is heavy enough so that it doesn't fall when you hook in your phones.” You can get the lamp in six colors and it includes a standard E26 bulb with 2700 Kelvins of warm light (equivalent to a 60W incandescent bulb).

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love this lamp! I purchased two and it’s better than I thought! There are 2 regular plugs to plug in all my stuff and 2 usb plugs to plug in my phone and watch charger. Everything fits perfectly on my nightstand and can charge while I sleep! The light is pretty bright even on the lowest setting but it’s perfect to read.”

Ports: Two power outlets and two USB-A ports | Dimensions: ‎7.9 x 4.7 x 14.7 inches | Colors: 6

5. A Wireless Charging Tray With A Slim Profile

Pros:

Wirelessly charges Qi-compatible devices and one USB device

Tray holds other accessories

Stylish design

Made of OEKO-Tex Standard 100-certified Belgian linen or Italian leather (your choice)

Cons:

Price

This wireless charging station is made of OEKO-Tex Standard 100 Belgian linen, which means it doesn’t contain any harmful materials, and it’s only 0.69 inches wide — and there are Italian leather options as well. It can wirelessly charge Qi-certified devices, including phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and more, but the brand notes that iPhones 12 and 13 might be a bit more sensitive to placement and can require extra care when aligning. The wireless pad protects from overheating, overcharging, and over-voltage, and can even charge Qi-compatible earbuds. There’s also one USB-A port for another device and a tray area for a watch, glasses, or other accessories and the weighted, nonslip design won’t slide on your nightstand.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This tray charges my phone quickly. It is large enough to keep things that you would throw on a table or counter when you walk in the door (including your phone). It conveniently charges your phone without you having to think about plugging the phone into a charger.”

Ports: One wireless pad and one USB-A port | Dimensions: 11 x 8 x 0.69 inches | Colors/Materials: 8

6. A Set Of Two Nightstand Charging Stations

Pros:

Each nightstand has three power outlets and two USB ports

Long 6.6-foot cord

Easy to assemble according to many reviewers

Cons:

Some reviewers found them too short next to their bed

If you’d like a bedside table for both sides of your bed, then this two-piece nightstand charger set is the way to go. Each nightstand features three power outlets and two USB-A ports for multiple devices, a small drawer, and a shelf for extra storage. They’re made of particleboard and a metal frame that reviewers report is easy to assemble with the included tools, and feature a long 6.6-foot cord. Just take note of the 21.7-inch height of the end tables, which some reviewers found too short next to their beds.

One Reviewer Wrote: “As long as you have a low profile bed, it looks nice and perfect for your devices.”

Ports (on each nightstand): Three power outlets and two 5V 2.1A USB-A ports | Dimensions: 15.8 x 15.8 x 21.7 inches | Colors/Materials: 5

7. A Charging Station & Organizer With A Lot Of Ports

Pros:

Can charge up to 10 USB-powered devices at once

Ambient light deck to see at night

Nonslip base

Cons:

Doesn’t accommodate some bulky phone cases

If you want to charge up to ten devices, this nightstand charging station with a nonslip base has got you covered. It’s compatible with tablets and smartphones from Apple, Samsung, LG, Nexus, HTC, Kindle, or any other USB-A devices. Some reviewers report that it can even fit their laptops and keeps everything looking neat and organized. You have to provide your own cords, but reviewers recommend buying separate short cords for a more streamlined look – like these USB-A to Lightning cables here and USB-A to USB-C cables here. There’s also an ambient light deck (that is not used for wireless charging), but the light can be turned off when you’re going to sleep.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I work as a QA analyst for a product development company. I'm required to do app testing across multiple devices. I have multiple iPhones, Androids, tablets and iPads that I need to keep charged all the time. I bought 2 of these and need 2 more. I also bought a variety of the short charging cables. This charging station allows me to keep all my devices charged as well as neatly organized and it doesn't take up a lot of space. I would recommend this to anyone that has a lot of devices.”

Ports: 10 USB-A ports | Dimensions: 13.5 x 9 x 3.8 inches | Color: 1

8. A Wireless Charging Station & Alarm Clock

Pros:

Over 6,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Features an alarm clock, radio, wireless charging station, and USB port

Display has five brightness levels

Cons:

Presetting radio stations can be complicated according to some reviewers

This faux wood alarm clock and radio has several helpful features for a nightstand charging station. It supports wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones with a case no thicker than five millimeters, and it has one USB-A port for other devices. The LED display has large 1.2-inch digits and can be adjusted with five levels of brightness. One reviewer reported that it “gets nice and bright for daytime use and incredibly dim and discreet for the night (and I don’t like nighttime light). [It’s] very intuitive and [has] easy to use controls as well, [so] there’s no struggling to change the time.” You can set the alarm to go off with a classic buzzer or the radio, and there’s a sleep timer function for when you need a few more minutes. The alarm clock can be plugged into an outlet or you can put in two AA batteries as backup in case the power goes out.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I have had this alarm clock for nearly a year and it's a pretty good alarm clock. Is it real wood? No--it's a fake plastic wood wrap. But it still looks extremely sleek on my nightstand--much better than any other option I could find. The wireless phone charger works great, even through my phone case. The alarm regretfully only has one sound--a loud beep that always gets me up (obnoxious but it does its job well). Most importantly for me, the alarm clock also has a backup battery, so if your power goes out overnight the alarm will still go off and will remember the time for you.”

Ports: One wireless pad and one USB-A port | Dimensions: 6.4 x 2.9 inches | Colors: 4

Also Great: A Bamboo Multi-Device Cord Organizer

Pros:

Made of eco-friendly bamboo

Space for five devices

Can hold laptops, tablets, and smartphones

Cons:

Small cord storage area according to some reviewers

If you already have all your cords and a surge protector and just want to organize your nightstand, then this multi-device charging station is for you. It’s a base made of eco-friendly bamboo, and you set your own cables inside. It can hold up to five devices and there’s space for tablets, smartphones, and even laptops up to 1.25 inches thick. If you’d rather have a nightstand charging station with USB-A ports, there is a version with ports available.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Organizer works well on my nightstand. I keep my tablet, kindle and cell phone on it.”

Ports: Space for five devices, no ports included | Dimensions: 10 x 9 x 5.5 inches | Colors: 3