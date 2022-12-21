A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 20, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Julie Schott Is In Touch With Her Inner Teen

Since its founding, Starface has sold more than 77 million yellow Hydro-Stars — even Justin Bieber and Florence Pugh are known fans. Starface didn’t invent the zit sticker — hydrocolloid patches, in disappearing nude colors, have been used to treat wounds since the 1980s. But its ingenious designs transformed them into a cute, shame-free and social media-friendly way of covering and healing a pimple. “The goal is to just immediately make you feel better,” Schott tells Bustle. “Because with skin care, you have to wait [to see results]. But I want to feel comfortable now.” Read More

The Latest

Khloé Kardashian Just Revealed New Wispy Bangs

It’s clear that Khloé is entering a new chapter in her life in more ways than one. The latest installment in her current it-girl era? Freshly chopped wispy bangs, which come not long after ditching her signature blond locks for a cozy, teddy bear brond hue. If you’ve been looking for a sign to get bangs, this is it. Read More

9 Knee Mobility Exercises That’ll Keep Your Legs Limber

Knee mobility is one of those things you don’t really think about until you lose it (or until you see a TikTok trend and immediately feel like you need to take an ibuprofen). If you suddenly have knee stiffness that makes it tough to walk, get up out of a chair, or bend down, no worries — there are a few exercises that can help you get your joints back on track. Read More

Must-Reads

Rose From Titanic Is Definitely This Zodiac Sign

Throughout Titanic, we get to know Rose’s revolutionary and freedom-seeking spirit — and her desire to break free of society’s oppressive expectations that drives the plot of the film. Astrologer Nina Kahn revisited the character 25 years after Titanic’s release, and it’s abundantly clear that Rose’s rebellious heart will indeed go on. Read More

8 Engagement Ring Trends That’ll Be On Every Finger In 2023

It’s becoming more and more common to see brides choose unconventional pieces that represent their personal style and their relationship. “We’re continuing to see our clientele favor the mood and design over size,” Sriya Karumanchi, a rep for Instagram-famous jewelry brand Catbird, told Bustle. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

How can you nourish yourself today? Read More

More Good Stuff

